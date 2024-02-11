National

Assam First State To Deliver Over 1 Cr Ayushman Cards: CM Sarma

The Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri-Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY) scheme provides health cover of Rs 5 lakh per family per year.

PTI
PTI

February 11, 2024

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Photo: PTI
info-icon

Assam has become the first state in the country to deliver more than one crore Ayushman cards, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Sunday.

The Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri-Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY) scheme provides health cover of Rs 5 lakh per family per year.

"Assam achieves a new milestone. Assam has taken sustained efforts to realise Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji's goal of Universal Health Coverage," Sarma wrote on X.

"We have become the 1st State to deliver more than one crore Ayushman cards to our people through efforts such as 'Viksit Bharat Yatra' and 'Ayushman Apke Dwar Abhiyan'," he added.

Advertisement
Tags
Advertisement
MOST POPULAR
Advertisement
WATCH
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement