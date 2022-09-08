Thursday, Sep 08, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Assam CM Joins State To Pay Tribute To Bhupen Hazarika On His 96th Birthday

The Dr Bhupen Hazarika Cultural Trust also launched a two-day cultural event by hoisting 96 flags by prominent personalities of the state to mark the icon's birthday. Eminent cultural personalities of the state will pay their tribute to the bard through music and art during the two-day event.

Assam Minister and BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma.(File photo)
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma joined people from across the state to pay tributes to Bhupen Hazarika PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 08 Sep 2022 7:42 pm

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma joined people from across the state to pay tributes to Bhupen Hazarika on his 96th birthday on Thursday. The Chief Minister paid tribute to the 'Bard of Assam' at his memorial in the Jalukbari area of the city here, accompanied by the state's Cultural Affairs minister Bimal Bora and officials of the Culture department.

''Sudhakantha Dr Bhupen Hazarika's immortal tunes still rule the hearts and minds of millions and his ideals of  humanism hold true today, despite the fast-changing moral dynamics'', the chief minister tweeted. The Chief Minister also thanked Google for paying a tribute to the legend with a #GoogleDoodle.

''Good to see @Google joining Assam in celebrating the birth anniversary of the 'Bard of Brahmaputra' Bharat Ratna Dr Bhupen Hazarika by paying a tribute to the legend with a #GoogleDoodle'', Sarma tweeted.

The Dr Bhupen Hazarika Cultural Trust also launched a two-day cultural event by hoisting 96 flags by prominent personalities of the state to mark the icon's birthday. Eminent cultural personalities of the state will pay their tribute to the bard through music and art during the two-day event.

Programmes were organised across the state to pay tribute to the maestro on his birthday. Hazarika, also a Dada Saheb Phalke award winner, was born on this day in 1926 at Sadiya.

Considered an Assamese icon who popularised the state's culture through his music and films in a career spanning over six decades, Hazarika was the recipient of several awards including the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award, Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan and Dada Saheb Phalke Award. He was given the Bharat Ratna posthumously in 2019. Hazarika died on November 5, 2011.

(With PTI inputs)

Related stories

Honour To Receive Bharat Ratna On My Father's Behalf: Bhupen Hazarika's Son

Bhupen Hazarika’s Son Voices Opposition to Bharat Ratna, Terms It ‘Display Of Cheap Thrills’

BJP’s Political Calculations Behind Bharat Ratna To Pranab Mukherjee, Bhupen Hazarika

Tags

National Assam CM Joins State Pay Tribute Bhupen Hazarika 96th Birthday Prominent Personalities Eminent Cultural Personalities Dr Bhupen Hazarika Cultural Trust
NEXT MATCH
PAK
VS
SL
00
DAYS
00
HOURS
00
MINUTES
Live Score
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

'Brahmastra': Why Is Mouni Roy The Antagonist That Bollywood Has Been Waiting For

'Brahmastra': Why Is Mouni Roy The Antagonist That Bollywood Has Been Waiting For

Five Places You Must Visit In India This September  

Five Places You Must Visit In India This September  