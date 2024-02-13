Old Habits Die Hard: Chavan Thanks 'Congress' In BJP Joining Event, Leaves Fadnavis In Splits | WATCH

In a display of the idiom "old habits die hard", Ashok Chavan extended gratitude to Maharashtra "Congress" chief at the event where he joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday.
Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Ashok Chavan left Congress on Monday to join the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
Chavan (65) was inducted into the BJP at the party office in Mumbai in the presence of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, BJP state president Chandrashekhar Bawankule, Mumbai party unit head Ashish Shelar and cabinet minister Girish Mahajan.
Thanking the BJP at the induction ceremony, Ashok Chavan ended up mentioning "Congress" out of habit, leading to the entire gathering bursting into laughter.
Apologising for the error, Chavan said, "I have just joined [the BJP]. Hence, the mistake. I am starting a new journey by joining the BJP after 38 years in the Congress."
Ashok Chavan, the son of former CM S B Chavan, on Monday underscored that his choice to depart from the Congress was independent and refrained from attributing specific reasons for his exit.
His exit from the Congress came days after senior Maharashtra Congress leaders Baba Siddique and Milind Deora quit the party.