'It's Nothing But A Hindu Code': AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi Slams Uttarakhand Uniform Civil Code

What all did Owaisi say?

Taking it to the microblogging platform X (formerly Twitter), Owaisi wrote, "The Uttarakhand UCC Bill is nothing but a Hindu Code applicable for all. Firstly, Hindu undivided family has not been touched. Why? If you want a uniform law for succession and inheritance, why are Hindus kept out of it? Can a law be uniform if it doesn’t apply to the majority of your state?" he wrote on X.

He said there has been chatter about bigamy, halala, live-in relationships rules in the UCC but no one is talking about the fact that the Hindu Undivided Family has been excluded.

Owaisi said it can't be called uniform if the tribals are excluded from the code.

"There are other constitutional and legal issues. Why have tribals been excluded? Can it be uniform if one community is exempt," he said.

The AIMIM leader said the code forces the Muslims to follow the culture of other religions.

"Next, there is the question of fundamental rights. I have a right to practice my religion and culture, this Bill forces me to follow a different religion and culture. In our religion, inheritance and marriage are part of religious practice, it is a violation of Articles 25 & 29 to force us to follow a different system," he said.