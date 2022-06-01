As Deadline Ends, BMC To Start Survey For Marathi Signboards At Shops, Establishments

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Tuesday announced a survey to check the adherence to a rule about displaying Marathi signboards prominently at shops and establishments in the metropolis as the deadline for its implementation has ended.

In a release, the BMC said a survey will be undertaken for the next 8 to 10 days for reviewing implementation of the rule about putting signboards of shops and establishments with names written in Marathi -- in Devnagari script -- and displayed prominently.

The civic body warned necessary administrative and legal action will be initiated against the shops and establishments found violating the rule. The civic body had given a May 31 deadline to shop and establishments in the metropolis for putting signboards with names written in Marathi (in Devnagari script) and displayed prominently.

Legal action against violators will be initiated as per the Maharashtra Shops and Establishments (Regulation of Employment and Conditions of Service) Act, 2017 and the Maharashtra Shops and Establishments (Regulation of Employment and Conditions of Service) Act, 2022, the release said.

Elections to the BMC, the country's richest civic body, are due this year, and prominent display of Marathi signboards on shops has been a key political issue for parties such as the Shiv Sena and its rival MNS which eye Marathi votes.

In March, the Maharashtra legislature passed a law which made it mandatory for all shops and establishments to have Marathi names on signboards. Subsequently, the Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Agahdi (MVA) administration issued a government resolution to enforce the law.

(With PTI inputs)