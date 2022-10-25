Tuesday, Oct 25, 2022
Arvind Kejriwal Wishes Rishi Sunak On Being Elected Prime Minister Of UK

Rishi Sunak will make history as Britain's first Indian-origin Prime Minister having been elected unopposed as the new leader of the governing Conservative Party on Diwali, as Penny Mordaunt withdrew from the race.

Arvind Kejriwal
Arvind Kejriwal Photo: PTI

Updated: 25 Oct 2022 10:05 am

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday wished British Prime Minister-elect Rishi Sunak, saying Indians are making their mark across the globe.

"Great News. Indians setting their mark all over the globe. "My best wishes to Mr @RishiSunak on becoming the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. Wishing him wisdom and strength to lead the country successfully," Kejriwal said in a tweet.  

The 42-year-old former Chancellor of the Exchequer, considered a devout Hindu, will enter 10 Downing Street to be the youngest British Prime Minister in 210 years -- when Spencer Perceval held the post -- after his audience with King Charles III at Buckingham Palace, which is likely to be on Tuesday.

The millionaire son-in-law of Infosys founder N R Narayana Murthy will be the first Hindu Prime Minister of the UK.

(With PTI Inputs)

