Monday, Aug 01, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Arvind Kejriwal On Gujarat Visit, To Address Public Rally In Veraval Today

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener will address a public meeting in the Saurashtra region and make an important announcement regarding the upcoming Assembly election, Gujarat AAP's general secretary Manoj Sorathiya said.

undefined
Arvind Kejriwal Photo: PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 01 Aug 2022 10:02 am

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will address a public rally at Veraval and offer prayers at a temple in Rajkot in Gujarat's Saurashtra region on Monday, a party official said.

This will be Kejriwal's second visit to Rajkot in a week and fourth to the poll-bound state in a month.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener will address a public meeting in the Saurashtra region and make an important announcement regarding the upcoming Assembly election, Gujarat AAP's general secretary Manoj Sorathiya said.

Related stories

Silly To Compare Sri Lanka's Economic Situation With India: Arvind Panagariya

Arvind Kejriwal Meets LG VK Saxena, Says ‘No Fallout Between Us’

Aim Of Our Education Is To Create Students Who Are Patriotic, Employable: Arvind Kejriwal

"Kejriwal will arrive at Porbandar airport at 1 pm. From there, he will leave for Veraval in Gir Somnath district," he said. The Aam Aadmi Party chief will address a public meeting at KCC Ground (Railway Colony) at 3 pm in Veraval.

After the rally, Kejriwal will travel to Rajkot, where he will take part in the Maha Aarti at a temple built on the grounds of Sanjay Rajguru College, and then leave for Delhi, Sorathiya said. 

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

National Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Public Rally At Veraval Gujarat's Saurashtra Region The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Upcoming Assembly Election Gujarat AAP's General Secretary Manoj Sorathiya Sanjay Rajguru College
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

India At Commonwealth Games 2022: Bindyarani Sorokhaibam Grabs Silver - In Pics

India At Commonwealth Games 2022: Bindyarani Sorokhaibam Grabs Silver - In Pics

Terrifying Cycling Crash At Commonwealth Games 2022 Leaves Riders, Spectators Injured - Video

Terrifying Cycling Crash At Commonwealth Games 2022 Leaves Riders, Spectators Injured - Video