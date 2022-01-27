Thursday, Jan 27, 2022
Arunachal Teen Handed Over To Indian Army By PLA: Rijiju

In a tweet, the minister said that due procedures were being followed including the boy's medical examination.

Kiren Rijiju, Minister of Law and Justice of India. - PTI Photo

Updated: 27 Jan 2022 2:31 pm

China's People's Liberation Army has handed over the missing teenager from Arunachal Pradesh to the Indian Army, Law Minister Kiren Rijiju said on Thursday. The 19-year-old Miram Taron of Jido Village in Upper Siang District of Arunachal Pradesh was found missing on January 18.

In a tweet, the minister said due procedures are being followed including the boy's medical examination. "The Chinese PLA has handed over the young boy from Arunachal Pradesh Miram Taron to Indian Army. Due procedures are being followed including the medical examination," he wrote.

On Tuesday, the Union minister, who represents the state in Lok Sabha, had said the Chinese side had conveyed to the Indian Army on January 20 that they had found a boy on their side and requested for further details to establish the identity. "To assist Chinese side in corroborating the identity, personal details and photo of the individual has been shared with the Chinese side by the Indian Army. Response from the Chinese side is awaited," Rijiju had said in a the statement put out on social media.

"Some people reported that Chinese PLA had taken him into their custody, it said. Rijiju said that since the individual was missing from an area close to the Line of Actual Control (LAC), the Indian Army immediately approached the Chinese side on January 19, asking for assistance in tracing and return of the individual, in case he had strayed into the Chinese territory or PLA has taken him in their custody. The Chinese side had given an assurance that they would search for the individual and return him as per established protocol, the minister had said. 

With PTI Inputs

