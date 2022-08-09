Arunachal Pradesh Logs 78 Fresh Covid-19 Cases

Arunachal Pradesh reported 41 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, taking the tally to 66,246, a senior health official said.

The death toll remained at 296, with no coronavirus fatalities recorded in the last 24 hours, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr. Lobsang Jampa said.

Of the new cases, Namsai reported nine, followed by six in Leparada, five in Capital Complex Region, four in Upper Siang, and three in West Kameng district, the official said.

Arunachal Pradesh currently has 295 active cases, while 65,655 people have recuperated from the disease thus far, including 68 on Tuesday.

The northeastern state Monday had recorded 35 recoveries and nine new cases.

The state has tested 12,85,689 samples for coronavirus thus far, including 323 on Monday, Dr. Jampa added.

