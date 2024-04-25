National

Massive Landslide In Arunachal Pradesh Washes Away Highway Linking China Border

Arunachal Pradesh government has issued a travel advisory following the landslide.

Advertisement

X/@rose_k01
Photo: X/@rose_k01
info_icon

A massive landslide in Arunachal Pradesh hit is said to have washed away the highway linking the India-China border. Arunachal Pradesh government has issued a travel advisory following the landslide

Restoration will take at least three days, the government said.

The landslide washed disrupted road connectivity with Dibang Valley, a district bordering China.

According to authorities, the district was hit by heavy landslides between Hunli and Anini on the National Highway-33 on Wednesday due to heavy rainfall over the past few days.

The National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) has mobilized resources to repair the damaged stretches of the highway, as per an NDTV report, which also said that there is no scarcity of food and other essential items currently.

Advertisement

NH-33 is a key highway considered lifeline for the residents of the district and the army.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Arijit Singh Birthday Special: From 'Tum Hi Ho' To 'Satranga', 10 Songs By The Versatile Singer To Tune In To
  2. Biden Signs Law To Ban TikTok If ByteDance Fails To Divest: What You Need to Know
  3. Al Pacino Birthday Special: 'Heat' To 'Scarface', 7 Stellar Performances That Highlight The Oscar-Winner's Legacy
  4. Age Of Agitation: Student Protests Surge Across U.S. Universities Over Israel's War On Gaza
  5. Podcast Star Alex Cooper And Matt Kaplan Say 'I Do' In Dreamy Riviera Maya Wedding Celebration
  6. Young And Angry: Columbia Student Protests Continue To Rattle The Powers That Be
  7. Elections 2024 LIVE Updates: AAP Announces Sunita Kejriwal To Lead Delhi Roadshows Amidst Husband's Arrest
  8. Sports News LIVE: Liverpool's Premier League Title Hopes Dented After 0-2 Loss At Everton