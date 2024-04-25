Massive Landslide In Arunachal Pradesh Washes Away Highway Linking China Border

A massive landslide in Arunachal Pradesh hit is said to have washed away the highway linking the India-China border. Arunachal Pradesh government has issued a travel advisory following the landslide
Restoration will take at least three days, the government said.
The landslide washed disrupted road connectivity with Dibang Valley, a district bordering China.
According to authorities, the district was hit by heavy landslides between Hunli and Anini on the National Highway-33 on Wednesday due to heavy rainfall over the past few days.
The National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) has mobilized resources to repair the damaged stretches of the highway, as per an NDTV report, which also said that there is no scarcity of food and other essential items currently.
NH-33 is a key highway considered lifeline for the residents of the district and the army.