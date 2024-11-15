National

Article 370 In Maharashtra Elections: Congress And Its Ally NC At Odds

The fissures between coalition partners National Conference and Congress are beginning to appear on the issue of restoration of Article 370.

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
Srinagar MP Ruhullah Mehdi
Srinagar MP Ruhullah Mehdi | Photo: Instagram
info_icon

The fissures between coalition partners National Conference and Congress are beginning to appear on the issue of restoration of Article 370. The controversy started when Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, in a press conference in Pune on Thursday, said that BJP’s allegations that Congress intends to reinstate Article 370 are 'divisive and misleading.’

Following the statement, National Conference MP Aga Ruhullah Mehdi retorted, saying that the Congress party has no right to misinterpret the resolution passed by the J&K Legislative Assembly.

“No INC president or JKPCC president has the right to misinterpret the resolution passed by the J&K Legislative Assembly in the last session,” Mehdi said in a post on X.

“The purpose of that resolution is to express the people’s disapproval of all the amendments and unconstitutional abrogation of the guaranteed (Special) Status of J&K from the year 1953 to 2019. This resolution calls for the return of all the guarantees in their original shape and form as were operational before 1953, including Article 370 and 35A,” Mehdi said.

Also Read | Why Jammu & Kashmir Preferred The National Conference

He said if the J&K Pradesh Congress Party or any other entity or anyone from within the National Conference tries to misinterpret the resolution, that will be rejected and pushed by the people to a corner of irrelevance, as the allies of BJP were in the last election.

As campaigning for the Maharashtra elections intensifies, Kharge said that the Union Home Minister has been claiming that the Congress party wants the restoration of Article 370.

“Who said it (within Congress) and when?” he said, adding that they have been discussing an issue that has already been passed by Parliament. “Why are you bringing up the issue? It means you want to keep the issue (Article 370) alive to divide the people,” he added.

Kharge was responding to Amit Shah's assertion that even historical leaders like Indira Gandhi could not reinstate Article 370. Shah said that Rahul Gandhi’s party wants to bring back Article 370. "I am telling Rahul Baba that not only you, but even your fourth generation won't be able to bring back Article 370."

PDP Leader Waheed Ur Rehman Parra - File Image
On Day 1 Of J&K Assembly, Waheed Parra's Article 370 Resolution Jolts NC, BJP

BY Naseer Ganai

As campaigning for the Maharashtra elections intensifies, Kharge said that the Union Home Minister has been saying that the Congress party wants the restoration of Article 370.

“Who said it (within Congress) and when?” he said, adding that they have been talking about an issue that has already been passed by Parliament. “Why are you bringing up the issue? It means you want to keep the issue (Article 370) alive to divide the people,” he added. 

Kharge was responding to Amit Shah's assertion that even historical leaders like Indira Gandhi could not reinstate Article 370. Shah said that Rahul Gandhi’s party wants to bring back Article 370. "I am telling Rahul Baba that not only you, but even your fourth generation won't be able to bring back Article 370."

Kharge said if the BJP was interested in such things, they should say it in Jammu and Kashmir, where elections were recently concluded.

On Thursday, JKPCC President Tariq Hameed Karra also said that the Congress party's position on Article 370 has been clear. He insisted that if there is anything left to be demanded from the Centre for the people of Jammu and Kashmir, it is the restoration of statehood. He insisted the CWC resolution passed on August 6, 2019, is very clear and self-explanatory.

On November 6, the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly passed a resolution seeking special status for Jammu and Kashmir. The resolution, brought by Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary, was passed by the Assembly with a voice vote.

National Conference legislators claim they have fulfilled the poll promise after passing the resolution. The NC in its manifesto had kept the restoration of Article 370 as the main agenda of the party. However, the Peoples Democratic Party called it a “half-hearted resolution,” saying it has not mentioned Article 370 and has not condemned the decisions of August 5, 2019, when Article 370 was removed.

The resolution says: "That this Legislative Assembly reaffirms the importance of the special status and constitutional guarantees which safeguarded the identity, culture, and rights of the people of Jammu and Kashmir, and expresses concern over their unilateral removal." 

“This Assembly calls upon the Government of India to initiate dialogue with elected representatives of the people of Jammu and Kashmir for restoration of special status constitutional guarantees and to work out constitutional mechanisms for restoring these provisions,” the resolution says. 

“This Assembly emphasises that any process for restoration must safeguard both national unity and the legitimate aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir,” the resolution reads.

While the resolution didn’t mention Article 370, Article 35A, August 5, 2019, and the J&K Reorganisation Act, the resolution assumes importance as it talks about the “unilateral removal” of the special status. The resolution also keeps a window open for the government for broader talks on the special status by insisting on “initiating dialogue with elected representatives of the people of Jammu and Kashmir for restoration of special status.”

Also Read | Omar Abdullah’s Many U-Turns

While some NC leaders have been saying the resolution was about Article 370, the PDP and the Peoples Conference have been insisting that the NC should clarify its position on the resolution. “Can we have a clarification? Which ally do we have to believe??? While the CM insists the resolution passed is for restoration of Article 370, the truthful Congress chief is clear that the resolution passed is for statehood and not 370.”

Ruhullah Mehdi, considered a hardliner within the NC on Article 370, has clarified the position as people on social media were mostly asking questions to him about the resolution.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs South Africa, 4th T20I Live Score: Sanju Samson, Tilak Varma Flex Batting Muscles In Jo'Burg | IND - 230/1 After 16 Overs
  2. IPL 2025 Player Auction List Announced: Pant, Iyer In First Marquee Set; Rahul In Second
  3. ICC Champions Trophy Tour In Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir - Global Body Takes Action After BCCI Objection
  4. 'Los Angeles Doesn't Have A Cricket Venue,' So What? LA28 Chairman Is Ready To Find The Right Place
  5. Border-Gavaskar Trophy, India Vs Australia Batting Stats: Most runs, Hundreds, And Individual Milestones
Football News
  1. AIFF Considers Restructuring Santosh Trophy And State Leagues To Boost Domestic Player Exposure
  2. Serie A: Ranieri Reveals He Turned Down Offers Before Roma Retirement U-turn
  3. Manchester United: Van Nistelrooy Wishes Red Devils Success Under New Boss Amorim
  4. Scott McTominay Shares No Regrets About Leaving Man United For Napoli After Impressive Start
  5. UEFA Nations League: Carsley Defends Decision To Start Watkins Over Kane Against Greece
Tennis News
  1. ATP Finals 2024: Perfect Zverev Downs Alcaraz To Reach Semi-finals
  2. Nick Kyrgios Confirms Return To Competitive Tennis At Brisbane International
  3. Asian Games Medalist Prajnesh Gunneswaran Announces Retirement From Professional Tennis
  4. Frances Tiafoe Fined USD 120,000 For Cursing At Umpire, Escapes Suspension At Shanghai Masters
  5. ATP Finals 2024: Jannik Sinner Completes Perfect Group Stage With Daniil Medvedev Win
Hockey News
  1. India Thrash Thailand 13-0 To Continue Women's Asian Champions Trophy Winning Run - In Pics
  2. South Korea Vs Thailand Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Women's Asian Champions Trophy
  3. Malaysia Vs Japan, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024
  4. India Vs China, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024
  5. IND-W Vs THA-W Hockey Highlights, Women's Asian Champions Trophy: India Beat Thailand By 13-0 In Rajgir, Qualify For Semis

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Article 370 In Maharashtra Elections: Congress And Its Ally NC At Odds
  2. Maharashtra Polls: Vidarbha Farmers’ Suicides and Political Silence
  3. Day In Pics: November 15, 2024
  4. Indian Students Protest Against Oxford Union’s Kashmir Debate
  5. Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Party Splits, Alliances & Political Showdown
Entertainment News
  1. Manoj Bajpayee Starrer The Fable Becomes The First Indian Film To Win Best Film At the 38th Leeds International Film Festival UK
  2. Coldplay Announces 4th Show In India: Check Out Date, Venue, Ticket Details
  3. Abhilash Sharma’s Swaha To Have Its India Premiere At The International Film Festival Of Kerala 2024
  4. Kanguva Twitter Review: Suriya Steals The Show; Fans Call His Performance 'Explosive'
  5. How Raj And DK Learned To Stop Worrying And Start Loving The Studio Set-Up
US News
  1. Two Controversial Picks Set Alarm Bells Ringing in Washington
  2. Republicans Sweep US Senate, House With Majority Giving Trump And The GOP More Control In Congress
  3. US Politics: Biden Welcomes Trump At White House, Both Leaders Pledge Smooth Transition Of Power
  4. US Govt Employee Leaks Classified Documents On Israel's Plans To Attack Iran, Arrested By FBI
  5. Elon Musk, Vivek Ramaswamy, Kristi Noem And More To Join Trump 2.0 - What Does It Mean For India?
World News
  1. Indian Students Protest Against Oxford Union’s Kashmir Debate
  2. Russia Bans Child-Free 'Propaganda'; Threatens Freedom Of Women, LGBTQ Community
  3. West Asia: Israel Kills 28 In Gaza In 24 Hours; Bombing Intensifies In Lebanon | Latest
  4. 'It's Got To Stop': US Prez Trump On Ending Russia-Ukraine War
  5. Spain: 10 Dead As Fire Breaks Out At Nursing Home In Zaragoza
Latest Stories
  1. CONCACAF Nations League 2024-25 Quarter-finals Live Streaming: Teams, Match-ups, Schedule, Timings, Where To Watch - All You Need To Know
  2. France Vs Israel, UEFA Nations League 2024-25, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  3. On Children's Day, Remembering The 14,000 Young Killed In Gaza
  4. Belgium Vs Italy, UEFA Nations League 2024-25, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  5. Horoscope Today, November 14, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For Your Zodiac Sign
  6. US Politics: Biden Welcomes Trump At White House, Both Leaders Pledge Smooth Transition Of Power
  7. Uruguay Open: Forlan Defeated On Debut In Professional Tennis
  8. Ranji Trophy Round 5 Day 2 Highlights: Shami Takes Four On Comeback, Baroda Win Big Against Meghalaya