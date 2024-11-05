On Day 1 Of J&K Assembly, Waheed Parra's Article 370 Resolution Jolts NC, BJP

He rejected the chief minister’s “consultative practice” jibe saying the first resolution brought by the chief minister in the cabinet was about the restoration of the state. He said that when the chief minister, after taking oath, went to meet the Prime Minister, he didn’t consult anyone. “Omar Abdullah is the leader of all as the Assembly represents the sentiment of the people. He should have consulted all,” Parra said, adding that Article 370 was abrogated in full public view and it was all well recorded.