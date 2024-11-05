On Day 1 Of J&K Assembly, Waheed Parra's Article 370 Resolution Jolts NC, BJP

As the proceedings of the historic Jammu and Kashmir Assembly began, it was expected that the first day of the session would end with the nomination of the speaker and the governor’s address. However, the session started on a stormy note with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) member Waheed-ur-Rehman Parra stumping both the ruling National Conference (NC) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) by bringing a resolution calling for the restoration of Article 370. The Speaker of the House, Abdul Rahim Rather, now says neither he nor his secretary received any resolution.
“There is no resolution,” he told Outlook. He said the legislative practice is that a member sends notice to the secretary if he wants to table any resolution, the secretary of the Assembly after examining the notice puts it up with the Speaker and once the Speaker permits it, it is tabled in the House.
“I didn’t see any resolution and I didn’t receive any resolution. I checked with the secretary and he didn't receive any,” Rather said.
Parra had commenced his speech on a mild note, saying “I congratulate you for being elected as the Speaker of the House. We will learn a lot from your experience.” Then, he asked if an envelope should be handed over to the Speaker. In the envelope, he said was a resolution and started reading it.
The resolution read: “The House opposes the revocation of special status of Jammu and Kashmir through the J&K Reorganisation Act 2019 and calls for its complete rescinding. The House further strives for the restoration of special status and all constitutional guarantees granted to Jammu and Kashmir in their original and pristine form.”
It took time for the BJP members to react as they stood to oppose it while the National Conference members sat in their chairs not knowing what to do. The Chief Minister was also calmly sitting in his chair. Parra was supported by Peoples Conference MLA and leader Sajad Gani Lone, Awami Ittehad Party member Sheikh Khurshid and two members of the PDP.
Later, responding to Parra’s move, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said that the Assembly of Jammu and Kashmir reflects the sentiments of the people of Jammu and Kashmir. “The fact is that the people of Jammu and Kashmir didn’t approve the decision of August 5, 2019. If they would have approved it, the results would have been different. We would not have been on the treasury benches and we are those who raised their voice against decisions of August 5, 2019,” Abdullah said.
“How the House will reflect it (sentiments of people) and how it will discuss it and how it will be debated, a single member cannot decide it,” the chief minister said while alluding to Parra. “Once the session for the private member bills will begin, any member of the House can bring any bill but in this session what kind of resolution will be brought, it will be decided by the government,” he added.
Omar Abdullah also said the resolution brought today had no value and it has been only brought for the cameras. He said had the PDP been serious, they would have had negotiations with the ruling party before coming up with such a resolution.
Later, talking to the reporters, Parra said the resolution talks about what Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah envisaged and it was about his legacy and that of the last Maharaja of Jammu and Kashmir Maharaja Hari Singh. “It talks about the restoration of the state created by Dogra Maharajas and talks about the legacy of J&K state’s first ruler Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah. I don’t think anyone in the House should oppose it,” he said.
“All members should unanimously support the resolution. The resolution is about the dignity and identity of people and it should be the first business of the House. We have requested the Speaker to make it the first part of the business,” Parra said.
He rejected the chief minister’s “consultative practice” jibe saying the first resolution brought by the chief minister in the cabinet was about the restoration of the state. He said that when the chief minister, after taking oath, went to meet the Prime Minister, he didn’t consult anyone. “Omar Abdullah is the leader of all as the Assembly represents the sentiment of the people. He should have consulted all,” Parra said, adding that Article 370 was abrogated in full public view and it was all well recorded.
“We should fight for the restoration of Article 370 in open view and before the cameras. It is PDP’s resolution but what are we seeking? We are seeking restoration of the legacy of Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah and we are seeking a state created by the Maharaja. It is not an anti-India resolution,” Parra insisted.
He said the ruling party was more concerned about the statehood which has been promised by the Prime Minister and the Lt Governor as well. “But they (NC) had promised their first resolution would be the restoration of Article 370,” he said, asking for the support of NC members.