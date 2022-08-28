Sunday, Aug 28, 2022
Home National

Around 500 Police, Traffic Personnel Deployed In Noida Ahead Of Twin Towers Demolition

Around 500 police and traffic personnel have been deployed in Noida ahead of the Supertech's twin towers demolition.

Supertech twin towers
Supertech twin towers Photo: PTI

Updated: 28 Aug 2022 10:53 am

Around 500 police and traffic personnel besides the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) have been deployed as the area around Supertech's twin towers here was put out of bounds for civilians ahead of Sunday's planned demolition of the structures.

Road diversions were put in place early in the morning, as the evacuation of all residents from the two adjoining housing societies of Emerald Court and ATS Village in Sector 93A was completed around 8 am, police officials said.

Over 3,700 kg of explosives has been loaded into the twin towers, which are scheduled to be imploded at 2.30 pm, and an area of roughly 500 square meters around them has been converted into an exclusion zone, where no human, vehicle, or animal is allowed.

DCP Rajesh S, who is also the police's incident commander for overseeing the evacuation exercise, said, "Around 400 civil police personnel were on demolition duty Sunday."

DCP (Traffic) Ganesh Saha said separately that 150 to 200 traffic personnel were also deployed across Noida at all crucial junctions to facilitate the movement of vehicles in view of restrictions and diversions on several routes. Saha said his department was keeping commuters informed about the changes and Google Maps was showing real-time updates on diversions.

"In case of any doubt, people can call up Noida traffic helpline number 99710 09001 for updates," the officer said.

