Saturday, Nov 05, 2022
Home National

Army Wives Welfare Association Literary Festival In Jaipur From November 12

It is scheduled to be held from November 12 to 14 at Jawahar Kala Kendra in Jaipur by the Army Wives Welfare Association (AWWA) as part of its 'Abhivyakti Season 2' literary festival.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 05 Nov 2022 7:25 pm

The Army Wives Welfare Association (AWWA) will hold its literary festival 'Abhivyakti Season 2' at Jawahar Kala Kendra in Jaipur from November 12 to 14.

'Abhivyakti' is aimed at promoting the literary talent of wives of Army personnel and showcasing their artistic skills to the larger audience, said Ravneet Bhinder, AWWA Regional President, South Western Command.

Abhivyakti Season 1 was held in New Delhi in December 2021.

Bhinder said the literary event in Jaipur encompasses a wide variety of activities.

"Panel discussions, book launches, the modulated form of storytelling, theatre by renowned artistes, debut launches by first-time writers will be the key highlights of the workshop,” she said.

Rajsamand MP Diya Kumari and actor Kumud Mishra will attend the event.

Though the event will focus on literature, the wives of Army personnel who have made their mark in other fields will also share experiences in their respective journeys and successes thereby adding multiple dimensions to the event, she said. 

National Army Wives Welfare Association (AWWA) Literary Festival Jawahar Kala Kendra Abhivyakti Season 2 Jaipur Indian Army Army Personnel
