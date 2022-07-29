Friday, Jul 29, 2022
Army Comes To Rescue Of Infant Stuck In Landslides In J&K

Jammu And Kashmir: An infant Isaan Munir of Noorbagh was on ventilator support and being shifted to SKIMS from Delhi, when his ambulance got stuck near Panthyal bridge on Thursday, the officials said.

Updated: 29 Jul 2022 9:35 pm

The Army came to the rescue of a 20-day-old baby with congenital heart disease after the ambulance carrying him to a Srinagar hospital got stuck at Ramban due to landslides, officials said.

Isaan Munir of Noorbagh was on ventilator support and being shifted to SKIMS from Delhi when his ambulance got stuck near Panthyal bridge on Thursday, they said.

As the ambulance was running short of Oxygen, a team of Army personnel from Digdool camp rushed to the spot and brought the child to the other side safely amid shooting stones, they said.

The child was taken to district hospital in Ramban and 24,000 litres of Oxygen was arranged for the onwards journey to Srinagar by the Army, they said.

The Army escort ensured that the ambulance passed through the Banihal-Qazigund tunnel without hassle, officials said.

(With PTI inputs)
 

