Thursday, Apr 07, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

App With 'Modern Education', Stories Of Freedom Fighters: UP Govt's Initiative For Madrasas

Announcing this, Minister of State for Minority Welfare, Danish Azad Ansari, said the government wants the madrasa students to be “full of patriotism”.

App With 'Modern Education', Stories Of Freedom Fighters: UP Govt's Initiative For Madrasas
Representational Image File Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 07 Apr 2022 2:28 pm

With a view to provide “modern education”, the state government will develop a mobile application for madrasa students, which will also include life stories of freedom fighters.

Announcing this, Minister of State for Minority Welfare, Danish Azad Ansari, said the government wants the madrasa students to be “full of patriotism”. 

Related stories

Digital Marketing Can Help Your Business To Grow Revenue: Mr. Saif Ahmad Khan, Founder, Luhaif Digitech

Flipkart Raises IPO Valuation Target To $60-70 Billion, Eyes 2023 Listing: Report

Defence Equipment Makers Gain Ahead Of Announcement Of Third Positive Indigenisation List

“A mobile app based on madrasa curriculum will be developed for modern education and life stories of great men and freedom fighters will be taught there. Madrasa students should be full of patriotism. The Yogi Adityanath government will also provide grants for weddings of poor women from the Muslim community,” Ansari said. 

Tags

National Uttar Pradesh Uttar Pradesh Government Mobile App Freedom Fighter Freedom-fighters Freedom Struggle Heroes Minority Welfare Scheme Minority Affairs Ministry Uttar Pradesh
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Digital Marketing Can Help Your Business To Grow Revenue: Mr. Saif Ahmad Khan, Founder, Luhaif Digitech

Digital Marketing Can Help Your Business To Grow Revenue: Mr. Saif Ahmad Khan, Founder, Luhaif Digitech

NMC Quashes Hopes Of Indian Students With Foreign Medical Degrees To Practise In India

NMC Quashes Hopes Of Indian Students With Foreign Medical Degrees To Practise In India