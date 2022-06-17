Anti-Corruption Bureau Raids Premises Of 21 Officials In K'taka

Bengaluru, Jun 17 (PTI) Personnel of the Anti-Corruption Bureau of Karnataka raided the offices and premises of 21 officials, who are suspected to have amassed assets disproportionate to their known sources of income, at 80 locations, ACB authorities said on Friday.



The exercise started from early in the morning on Friday in which 300 officers and staff took part, the ACB said.



The officials found valuables and cash, besides investment documents, sources in the ACB said. They, however, did not share details as the raids were still underway.



Those who were raided include engineers in the Irrigation department, public works department and Rural Development and Panchayat Raj.



A police inspector, District Registrar in the office of the Inspector General of Registration, Road Transport Officer, a Project Director of the Nirmiti Kendra, Panchayat grade-2 secretary in Gadag district and assistant comptroller in the veterinary department were also among those whose premises were raided.