Anti-Conversion Law Provides Specific Legal Framework; Innocent Persons Won't Face Trouble: Fadnavis

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday said the anti-conversion bill passed by the legislature earlier will provide a dedicated legal framework, noting that the existing BNS provisions are inadequate to effectively address cases of forced religious conversions.
Replying to a question in the assembly, Fadnavis, who handles the home portfolio, said Central approval is awaited for the implementation of the Act.
"The anti-conversion law passed by the state legislature would provide a specific legal framework to deal with cases of forced religious conversion, as the existing provisions under the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) are not detailed enough to effectively address such offences," the chief minister said.
He said the Centre had strengthened the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA), under which licences of organisations found misusing foreign funds for illegal activities, including religious conversions, are cancelled.
Referring to a recent case in Nagpur, the chief minister said allegations of religious conversion had surfaced, but the victim's complaint was primarily related to alleged sexual exploitation.
He said the matter would be investigated based on evidence.
Fadnavis assured the assembly that police would conduct a fair and impartial probe into all such complaints and that action would be taken only against those found guilty.
"No innocent person will be implicated," he said, adding that the proposed law would strengthen the state's ability to deal with cases of forced religious conversion.
The Maharashtra Freedom of Religion Bill 2026 has stringent provisions to prohibit religious conversions carried out through coercion, fraud, inducement or marriage.
Among other things, the bill provides that those involved in unlawful conversion on the pretext of marriage will be punished with imprisonment of seven years, and shall also be liable for a fine of Rs 1 lakh.
It prohibits conversion through allurement, misrepresentation, force, undue influence or any other fraudulent means. The bill also prescribes a mandatory procedure for conversion, which includes submitting a prior notice to the competent authority declaring the intent to convert.