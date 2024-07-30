Aniruddha Bapu: The Modern-Day Sadguru Of Maharashtra

He practised medicine until 1997 and ran a clinic treating patients across the state. His discourses held in Dadar at his home and later on public grounds on Hindu scriptures like the Vishnu Sahasranama, Ramraksha Stotra and the Shree Sai Satcharita, were extremely popular. As his followers grew from hundreds to thousands, so did the cult of Bapu. With his blessings, the followers began to publish a newspaper called Dainik Pratyaksh, musical audios of devotional songs and religious stationery like the Ram Naam book wherein devotees repeatedly scrawl lord Ram’s name as a chant. The movement has developed into a circular economy wherein a handful of closed devotees have commercialised Bapu’s persona to produce and sell custom-made paraphernalia in the form of books, clothing, phone Apps for darshan, pravachan etc. for the masses. The Shree Aniruddha Upasna Foundation undertakes charity activities in the social, medical and educational field and Aniruddha’s Academy of Disaster Management trains volunteers to be first aid respondents in times of natural calamities or man-made tragedies.