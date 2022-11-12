Saturday, Nov 12, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Andhra Pradesh CM Urges Narendra Modi To Resolve Pending Bifurcation Issues With 'Large Heart'

The Chief Minister said his only agenda was development of the state and nothing else. “Our people’s and the state’s interests are our only agenda. There has not been any other agenda nor will there be any,” he stressed.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 12 Nov 2022 3:48 pm

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy said here on Saturday that he enjoyed a special relationship with the Centre and, in particular, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In his brief address at the public meeting where the Prime Minister launched various development projects, Jagan told Modi, “Our people will always remember the good you do for our state. Here I have to tell you one thing…our relationship with the Central government and especially with you is something beyond parties and politics.” 

The Chief Minister said his only agenda was development of the state and nothing else. “Our people’s and the state’s interests are our only agenda. There has not been any other agenda nor will there be any,” he stressed.

He requested the PM to “show a large heart” and resolve all pending issues of the state that was still nursing the wounds of the bifurcation for the last eight years.

“Be it Polavaram, special category status, Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, Railway Zone and the promises made during bifurcation…please consider our requests made on many previous occasions positively and resolve them with a large heart. Every additional rupee you give and every new institution you establish here will greatly help in reconstruction of our state,” Jagan said.

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

National Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy Prime Minister Narendra Modi Central Government Visakhapatnam Steel Plant Railway Zone
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Abhishek Bachchan On Claims That 'Breathe Into the Shadows' Stigmatise Mental Health: Completely Disagree

Abhishek Bachchan On Claims That 'Breathe Into the Shadows' Stigmatise Mental Health: Completely Disagree

Child Sex Abuse: CBI Raids 56 Locations In Nationwide Crackdown On Child Sexual Abuse Material

Child Sex Abuse: CBI Raids 56 Locations In Nationwide Crackdown On Child Sexual Abuse Material