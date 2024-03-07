Andhra Pradesh CM Disburses Rs 5,060 Cr To Women Under Govt Scheme

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday disbursed Rs 5,060 crore here as financial assistance to 27 lakh women under YSR Cheyutha scheme.

This scheme applies to women in the age bracket of 45 to 60, belonging to SC, ST, BC and minorities. The CM has disbursed funds under the scheme for the fourth consecutive year.

Funds under this scheme will be directly credited into the bank accounts of the beneficiaries across the state over the next fortnight, starting today.