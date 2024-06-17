National

Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu Visits Polavaram Project To Review Works

File Image
Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu | Photo: File Image
info_icon

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday visited the Polavaram Project to review works and the project status.

This is the first time the chief minister is visiting the site after assuming the office for the fourth term. Naidu landed at the Polavaram Project at 12 pm and was accompanied by Water Resources Minister N Ramanaidu and others.

The chief minister inspected the project works and officials explained to him in detail. Following his inspection, the CM is expected to hold an hour-long meeting on the project's progress.

Polavaram Project is on the river Godavari near Ramayyapeta village in Polavaram Mandalam of Eluru district, located about 34 km upstream of Kovvuru-Rajahmundry road-cum-rail bridge. It emerges from the last ranges of the Eastern Ghats and enters the plains in the Godavari region.

According to the Polavaram Project Authority (PPA), the multi-purpose irrigation project is intended to irrigate over 4.3 lakh hectares of land and generate 960 MW of hydropower, along with the supply of drinking water to nearly 30 lakh people in 611 villages.

The mega project is also envisaged to divert 80 TMC water to the Krishna river basin.

