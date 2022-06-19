Sunday, Jun 19, 2022
Andaman's Covid-19 Tally Rises to 10,088 After 9 New Cases

Andaman and Nicobar Islands have registered 9 fresh cases as of Sunday taking the number of active cases to 32 and total cases to 10,088.

COVID-19 cases in Andamans.(Representational image) (PTI Photo)

Updated: 19 Jun 2022 10:28 am

Health department officials have reported nine new covid-19 cases in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, on Sunday, six less than the day before. Five fresh patients have travel history, while four infections were detected during contact tracing, the official added. 


The Union Territory now has 32 active patients, and all of them are undergoing home quarantine. One person recuperated from the disease on Saturday, taking the total number of recoveries in the archipelago to 9,927.


The death toll remained at 129 as no new fatality due to the infection was reported in the last 24 hours, the official said. The administration has conducted over 7.48 lakh sample tests for COVID-19 so far, and the positivity rate stood at 1.35 percent, the official said. 

Altogether 3,40,646 people above 18 years of age have been inoculated with both doses of vaccines so far. At least 23,564 beneficiaries in the age group of 15 to 18 years have been immunized, while 26,661 people have got the precautionary jab.  As many as 13,170 children in the age group of 12-14 years have received the vaccine dose, the official added.  

