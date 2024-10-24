National

An Icon For Kerala’s Entrepreneurs | Joy Alukkas On Ratan Tata

While the Tata group has a strong nationwide presence, its expansion into South India under Ratan Tata’s leadership symbolized more than just business growth. It was a testament to his inclusive approach towards development and a recognition of the vast potential the southern region had to offer.

Ratan Tata
Ratan Tata Photo: PTI
It is not every day that you come across a visionary who not only inspires generations but leaves an indelible mark on society. Ratan Tata is not just a name; it is a legacy that every Indian speaks of with admiration and respect. His influence resonates with people from all walks of life. As the former Chairman of Tata Sons, he expanded the Tata Group's global footprint, overseeing landmark acquisitions like Jaguar, Land Rover and Corus Steel.  Beyond his business success, Tata is celebrated for his humility and philanthropic efforts across the nation.  

Let me recollect his business strategies. Ratan Tata believed that success is not measured solely by financial achievements but also by the impact we create in the lives of others, and I follow his philosophy in letter and spirit. Like Mr. Tata, I believe in building a business on the foundations of trust, integrity, and quality. His commitment to giving back to society through philanthropy resonates deeply with me, as I have always felt a responsibility to uplift communities, especially during times of crises. 

Ratan Tata’s influence and legacy in South India, particularly in Kerala, are distinct and uniquely cherished. Mr Tata's impact in this region extends beyond the realms of industry—he has touched lives, inspired entrepreneurs, and fostered a sense of trust and admiration among Keralites.  

While the Tata group has a strong nationwide presence, its expansion into South India under Ratan Tata’s leadership symbolised more than just business growth. It was a testament to his inclusive approach towards development and a recognition of the vast potential the southern region had to offer. Tata recognized that South India, particularly Kerala, had a unique socio-economic fabric—one built on education, skilled labour, and a strong sense of entrepreneurship. 

Kerala, known for its literacy and intellectual pursuits, was quick to embrace Tata's values of integrity and innovation. Ratan Tata's vision for the region transformed the traditional industrialization model. He focused on development, community welfare, and creating opportunities that could uplift both the state and its people. 

TCS: The Change Agent 

One of the most significant contributions of Ratan Tata to Kerala was through Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), the IT arm of Tata Group. In the early 2000s, TCS set up an extensive campus in Kerala, which acted as a cornerstone in Kerala’s burgeoning IT ecosystem. The arrival of TCS was a game-changer for the state's economy, providing employment to thousands of skilled professionals and establishing Kerala as a viable destination for the technology firms.  

Ratan Tata’s vision for TCS in Kerala was not just about leveraging the educated workforce; it was about nurturing a knowledge-driven economy. His push for innovation and quality within the IT sector inspired many entrepreneurs in the state to follow suit, helping Kerala to evolve into a hub for startups and tech innovation.  

A Friend In Need  

Ratan Tata's legacy in Kerala is also defined by his humanitarian efforts, particularly during times of crises. The Tata group's active involvement in disaster relief during the aftermath of the devastating Kerala floods of 2018 is an example of this. Tata Trusts, under Ratan Tata’s leadership, was quick to extend a helping hand, providing financial assistance, relief materials, and rehabilitation support to those affected by the floods. Apart from these, Tata Trust also gave flood-resilient houses to the afflicted families. 

Tata's presence during these times of need was not just a corporate gesture but a reflection of his values. Keralites remember him as a leader who stood by the state in its most vulnerable moments, demonstrating that business success should always be intertwined with social responsibility. 

An Icon For Kerala’s Entrepreneurs 

For Kerala's business community, Ratan Tata has always been more than just an industrial giant—he has been an inspiration and an icon. His ethical approach to business, combined with his willingness to take calculated risks, is a model many entrepreneurs in Kerala follow and would like to follow. The state, known for its rich history of trade and commerce, has long fostered a spirit of entrepreneurship. Ratan Tata’s success story, built on principles of integrity and resilience, has been a guiding light for many aspiring business leaders in the region. 

Moreover, his emphasis on innovation and adaptability connects well with the new generation of Kerala entrepreneurs, particularly in industries like IT, manufacturing, and hospitality. The recent projects installed by Tata group, a floating solar plant and installation of 33,000 rooftop solar panels in Kerala was one of the major steps that took the state closer to our sustainability goals.  

A Lasting Legacy 

For the people of Kerala, Ratan Tata remains as an icon of trust, compassion, and forward-thinking leadership. His contributions to the state, whether through TCS, his philanthropic endeavours, or the inspiration he instilled in entrepreneurs, have left an indelible mark. While Tata may be a national figure, his influence in South India, particularly in Kerala, is profound and deeply personal. 

As Kerala continues to grow and thrive, the lessons drawn from Ratan Tata’s life and leadership will undoubtedly remain a part of the state's narrative for years to come. His legacy serves as a reminder that true leadership is not only about business achievements but also about making a meaningful difference in the lives of others. 

