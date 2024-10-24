An Icon For Kerala’s Entrepreneurs | Joy Alukkas On Ratan Tata

It is not every day that you come across a visionary who not only inspires generations but leaves an indelible mark on society. Ratan Tata is not just a name; it is a legacy that every Indian speaks of with admiration and respect. His influence resonates with people from all walks of life. As the former Chairman of Tata Sons, he expanded the Tata Group's global footprint, overseeing landmark acquisitions like Jaguar, Land Rover and Corus Steel. Beyond his business success, Tata is celebrated for his humility and philanthropic efforts across the nation.