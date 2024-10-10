Blogs

Ratan Tata's Legacy Of Compassion: Strays Welcome At Bombay House

Ratan Tata's love for stray dogs shaped Bombay House's culture, where strays are welcomed, honoring his legacy of compassion.

Representative image of stray dogs.
Ratan Tata's Legacy Of Compassion: Strays Welcome At Bombay House
Bombay House, the headquarters of Tata Group, stands apart from typical corporate offices. While visitors are usually screened at the entrance of this colonial-era building, one should not be surprised to see a street dog stroll in nonchalantly. For years, the staff has been instructed to allow stray dogs to roam freely in and out of the premises, thanks to the compassion of Ratan Tata, who served as chairman of Tata Sons from 1991 to 2012 and returned for a brief period afterward.

Ratan Tata, the former chairman of the Tata Group, sadly passed away on Wednesday at the age of 86 at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital. His deep love and empathy for stray animals are well-known, with one memorable incident leading to a lasting change at Bombay House. Tata was reportedly touched when he saw a stray dog struggling in the rain outside the building, which led him to issue specific orders for the strays to be given full access to the property.

When the Tata Group renovated Bombay House a few years ago, they took their commitment to animal welfare a step further by creating a dedicated kennel on the ground floor. This kennel, established in 2018, boasts impressive amenities that would impress any pet owner. It features a bathing area staffed by an attendant and bunk beds for the dogs to nap on. The room is equipped with climate control and large windows with blinds, making sure these dogs get the best level of comfort.

While some strays are permanently residing within the property, from time to time new faces also join along and are treated with the same level of care. Ratan Tata’s love for animals extends beyond the confines of Bombay House. Earlier this year, a guest at the Tata Group's IHCL-run Taj Hotel shared a touching story about a stray dog that peacefully slept at the hotel’s entrance. This dog, it turns out, was also part of Tata's commitment to animal welfare.

Additionally, Tata Trusts, which Tata led, has established a small pet hospital in Mahalaxmi, central Mumbai, further showcasing his dedication to animal care. Ratan Tata's bond with his long-time assistant, Shantanu Naidu, also stemmed from their shared love for animals. According to some reports, Pune-based Naidu wrote to Tata about a dog collar with reflectors to ensure the safety of the dog. Ratan Tata's legacy of kindness towards animals particularly strays, leaves a profound impact on the community of South Mumbai.

(This article is a reworked version of a PTI feed)

