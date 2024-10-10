Ratan Tata’s Legacy Of Compassion: Strays Welcome At Bombay House

Bombay House, the headquarters of Tata Group, stands apart from typical corporate offices. While visitors are usually screened at the entrance of this colonial-era building, one should not be surprised to see a street dog stroll in nonchalantly. For years, the staff has been instructed to allow stray dogs to roam freely in and out of the premises, thanks to the compassion of Ratan Tata, who served as chairman of Tata Sons from 1991 to 2012 and returned for a brief period afterward.