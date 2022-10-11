Tuesday, Oct 11, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Amit Shah Takes Dig At ‘Mahagathbandhan’ Govt In Bihar, Says JP Narayan’s Disciples Have Shunned Socialist Ideology

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said Bihar CM Nitish Kumar has sacrificed Jayaprakash Narayan's ideologies and joined hands with the Congress.

Amit Shah in Guwahati.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah.(File photo) Twitter

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 11 Oct 2022 3:20 pm

Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said that those who claim themselves disciples of Jayaprakash Narayan have sacrificed his socialist ideology, in an apparent dig at the Mahagathbandhan government in Bihar.

Shah made the statement while addressing a rally here at the birthplace of Narayan, popularly known as JP, in Bihar's Saran district after unveiling a 15-feet high statue of the socialist icon.

"He is power hungry, and for power, he sacrificed JP's ideologies and joined hands with the Congress. He has nothing to do with the ideologies of JP," Shah said, in an apparent reference to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar who dumped the BJP to form a new seven-party coalition government.

"Only Prime Minister Narendra Modi is working for the poor and the weaker sections of the society, for whom JP was concerned," Shah said in his brief speech.

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was also present at the programme to mark the 120th birth anniversary of the veteran leader.

(With PTI inputs)
 

Tags

National India Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar Jayaprakash Narayan Union Home Minister Amit Shah Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath Congress Mahagathbandhan
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup: Check Details

FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup: Check Details

German Expert Panel Proposes 2-Stage Energy Subsidy

German Expert Panel Proposes 2-Stage Energy Subsidy