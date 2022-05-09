Monday, May 09, 2022
Amit Shah Says Centre Committed For Development Of Border Areas

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who is on a two-day visit to Assam, reviewed the situation along the Bangladesh border from the Mankachar sector.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah.(File photo) PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra

Updated: 09 May 2022 5:03 pm

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said the central government is making efforts to ensure development of border areas.

Shah, who is on a two-day visit to Assam, reviewed the situation along the Bangladesh border from the Mankachar sector, and discussed operational strategies with senior BSF officials at a closed-door meeting here.

The home minister said there was lack of development in the border areas, leading to migration of people, and “Prime Minister Narendra Modi is constantly striving to bring development to these areas”.

The BSF personnel posted along the border areas will be provided with the latest technology to boost security, he tweeted.

Shah is scheduled to attend a host of programmes in the northeastern state during his visit, including the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led government's first anniversary celebrations.

The Union minister had arrived at Guwahati late on Sunday.  

He will also lay the foundation and take part in the groundbreaking ceremony for CENWOSTO-II (Central Workshop and Stores) for Central Armed Paramilitary Force (CAPF) at Kelenchi in Tamulpur district.

Shah will later inaugurate the Census office at Amingaon in Kamrup district, and the Superspeciality Cardiothoracic and Neurosciences Centre at the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital in the evening.

On Tuesday, he will present the 'President's Colour' to Assam Police at a ceremony in Guwahati, and also interact with the officers and personnel of the force.

He will then address a public rally to mark the completion of one year in office of the Sarma-led dispensation.

Shah is scheduled to return to New Delhi on Tuesday evening.(With PTI inputs)
 

