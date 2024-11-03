Amit Shah Releases BJP’s Manifesto For Jharkhand Polls, Promises Security Of ‘Maati, Beti Roti’ | Key Proposals

Union Home Minister Amit Shah officially launched the Bharatiya Janata Party's manifesto for the upcoming Jharkhand Assembly elections on Sunday. While releasing the Sankalp Patra (manifesto) in Ranchi, Shah asserted that “the BJP will ensure the security of Jharkhand’s ‘Maati, Beti, Roti’, which are under grave threat under the current regime.”
“BJP government is being formed in Jharkhand, and we will drive out these infiltrators. We will bring the law and return the land taken away from women,” Shah said condemning the local administration's alleged complicity in ongoing infiltration issues.
Amit Shah further urged voters to consider the implications of their choices, asking, “Do they want a government full of corruption or a BJP government moving forward on the path of development under the leadership of PM Modi?”
Asserting the party’s commitment to addressing the aspirations of marginalized communities, Shah said, “The backward classes, the poor, the tribals, the Dalits are looking towards the BJP's 'Sankalp Patra' with great hope. The Bharatiya Janata Party stands out from all other parties because we do what we say.”
One of the key promises made by the BJP is the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code in the state. “UCC will be introduced in Jharkhand but the Tribal community will be kept out of the ambit of UCC,” Shah clarified.
Shah further went on to criticize Chief Minister Hemant Soren and the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) alliance, accusing them of permitting the encroachment of tribal lands. “Hemant Soren, you have failed to provide security to the women of Jharkhand,” he asserted, promising to establish a government that would prioritize their safety.
The BJP, through its manifesto, seeks to reposition itself as the party of development and security against the backdrop of rising concerns over local governance and community safety.
Key proposals in BJP’s manifesto
The BJP's manifesto for Jharkhand assembly elections outlines several ambitious initiatives, including:
Housing and employment: Promise to provide concrete homes and tap water connections to 21 lakh families, along with creating 287,000 government jobs and offering 500,000 self-employment opportunities.
Support for youth: A monthly stipend of Rs 2,000 for two years for youth entering the workforce.
Cultural preservation: Establish a Sidho-Kanho research center to preserve and promote tribal culture.
Security and rehabilitation: Promise to establish a Rehabilitation Commission to ensure rehabilitation is done before any displacement occurs. Also, strict laws to be enacted to prevent illegal land encroachment.
Gas cylinders: Promise to provide gas cylinders at Rs 500, with two free cylinders available each year under Laxmi Johar Yojana.
Probe into paper leak cases: Promise to cancel Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission's Combined Graduate Level examination and ensure CBI investigation into all major paper leak cases that happened in previous CGL exams.
Gogo Didi scheme: Promise to provide Rs 2,100 per month to women under 'Gogo Didi' Yojana.
Jharkhand Assembly polls are scheduled to be held in two phases: on November 13 and 20. The results will be announced on November 23.