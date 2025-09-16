Mumbai's Monorail To Remain Suspended From September 20 Due To Technical Glitches

MMRDA said the services will be temporarily suspended for system upgradation and future-ready operations.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Jinit Parmar
Updated on:
Updated on:
Monorail faces technical issue
Monorail faces technical issue | Photo: PTI
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

- The monorail service to remain suspended from September 20.

- MMRDA said will be temporarily suspended for system upgradation and future-ready operations.

- The downpour in Mumbai has also impacted public transport, causing the Mumbai monorail service to come to a complete halt, with issues noted in the Wadala area.

Monorail services in Mumbai will remain suspended from September 20 until further notice for system upgradation work, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) said on Tuesday.

"This planned block will allow faster integration of new rolling stock, advanced CBTC signalling upgrades, and refurbishment of the existing fleet, ensuring safer, smoother, and more reliable operations for Mumbaikars," the MMRDA stated in a release.

It said the services will be temporarily suspended for system upgradation and future-ready operations.

Heavy rains lashed parts of Mumbai, leading to significant disruptions across the city. Widespread waterlogging, particularly in areas like the Andheri subway, which was inundated with approximately three feet of water, forcing its closure.

The downpour has also impacted public transport, causing the Mumbai monorail service to come to a complete halt, with issues noted in the Wadala area. The weather has resulted in severe traffic congestion in the suburbs, slowing down vehicular movement considerably. Commuters face major delays as a result of the rain, with one report describing vehicles "moving at a snail's pace." The situation is being monitored as the city grapples with the effects of the torrential rainfall.

Related Content
Related Content

- With inputs from PTI.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Bangladesh vs Afghanistan LIVE Score, Asia Cup 2025 Match 9: Tigers Win By 8 Runs

  2. Apollo Tyres Bags INR 579 Crore Jersey Deal With Team India After Dream11 Exit

  3. Shahid Afridi Blasts PCB, Criticizes Son-In-Law Shaheen Afridi Post Pakistan’s Defeat To India In Asia Cup 2025

  4. Asia Cup 2025: India Won’t Accept Trophy From PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi If They Win – Report

  5. Asia Cup 2025: ICC Rejects Pakistan Cricket Board's Demand To Remove Match Referee Andy Pycroft

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Guadalajara Open 2025: Iva Jovic Becomes Youngest American To Win WTA Title Since Coco Gauff

  2. Beatriz Haddad Maia Stunned In Sao Paolo; Jelena Ostapenko Suffers Shock Exits At Guadalajara Open

  3. India Vs Switzerland, Davis Cup: Debutant Dhakshineshwar Suresh, Sumit Nagal Hand IND 2-0 Lead

  4. Sao Paolo Open: Beatriz Haddad Maia Sees Off Laura Pigossi To Enter Quarter-finals

  5. Carlos Alcaraz Dating Brooks Nader? Supermodel's Sister Gives Major Hint In US Open 2025 Champion's Romance

Badminton News

  1. PV Sindhu Vs Julie Dawall Jakobsen, China Masters 2025: Indian Shuttler Wins In Straight Games

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang, Hong Kong Open 2025: Indian Duo Finish Runners-Up In BWF 500 Final

  3. Lakshya Sen Vs Li Shi Feng Live Streaming, Hong Kong Open 2025 Final: When, Where To Watch Match

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Chou Tien Chen, Hong Kong Open: Indian Wins In Straight Games To Storm Into Final

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang Live Streaming, Hong Kong Open 2025: When, Where To Watch BWF 500 Final On Tv And Online

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Centre’s Import Duty Waiver On Cotton Plunges Local Farmers Into Despair

  2. BJP Expels Leader Over Alleged Objectionable Video With Minor in UP

  3. Hail Mary: Book Review Of Arundhati Roy's 'Mother Mary Comes To Me'

  4. Delhi Court Orders TV News Anchor To Pay ₹10,000 In Defamation Case

  5. Delhi BMW crash: Finance Ministry Official Navjot Singh Killed, Woman Driver In Custody

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. U.S. and China Agree on TikTok Ownership Framework Amid Trade Talks

  2. Trump Files $15 Billion Defamation Suit Against The New York Times

  3. Trump Issues Warning To Hamas Over Hostage Use

  4. Charlie Kirk Shooting Suspect: Ammo Engraved With Antifascist Symbols, Gamer Codes, And Meme References

  5. Trump’s 'Last Warning' to Hamas: Accept Hostage Deal or Face Consequences

World News

  1. Germany Holds Talks With Taliban Representatives To Resume Deportations

  2. Trump Tariffs May Push India Toward Russia, Say Democrats

  3. A Recipe For Friendship: How India-Russia Relations Stay Strong Despite Headwinds

  4. 'Typical Act of Unilateral Bullying': China Slams US Proposal for Tariffs on Russian Oil Purchasers

  5. Tianjin Trifecta: Who Plays What Role In Changed India, China, Russia Relations?

Latest Stories

  1. SC Grants Bail to Elgar Parishad Case Accused Mahesh Raut On Medical Grounds

  2. Himachal Pradesh Weather Alert: Mandi Landslide and Dharampur Floods Devastate Region

  3. September 16, 2025 Horoscope: Surprises Await Gemini, Sagittarius, And Pisces

  4. Centre’s Import Duty Waiver On Cotton Plunges Local Farmers Into Despair

  5. A Recipe For Friendship: How India-Russia Relations Stay Strong Despite Headwinds

  6. Teenage Fury And Misogyny: Netflix's Adolescence Shone A Light On The Toxic Manosphere

  7. BMW Crash: Driver Sent To Judicial Custody In Death Of Finance Ministry Official

  8. BJP Expels Leader Over Alleged Objectionable Video With Minor in UP