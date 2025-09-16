- The monorail service to remain suspended from September 20.
Monorail services in Mumbai will remain suspended from September 20 until further notice for system upgradation work, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) said on Tuesday.
"This planned block will allow faster integration of new rolling stock, advanced CBTC signalling upgrades, and refurbishment of the existing fleet, ensuring safer, smoother, and more reliable operations for Mumbaikars," the MMRDA stated in a release.
It said the services will be temporarily suspended for system upgradation and future-ready operations.
Heavy rains lashed parts of Mumbai, leading to significant disruptions across the city. Widespread waterlogging, particularly in areas like the Andheri subway, which was inundated with approximately three feet of water, forcing its closure.
The downpour has also impacted public transport, causing the Mumbai monorail service to come to a complete halt, with issues noted in the Wadala area. The weather has resulted in severe traffic congestion in the suburbs, slowing down vehicular movement considerably. Commuters face major delays as a result of the rain, with one report describing vehicles "moving at a snail's pace." The situation is being monitored as the city grapples with the effects of the torrential rainfall.
- With inputs from PTI.