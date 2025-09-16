The downpour has also impacted public transport, causing the Mumbai monorail service to come to a complete halt, with issues noted in the Wadala area. The weather has resulted in severe traffic congestion in the suburbs, slowing down vehicular movement considerably. Commuters face major delays as a result of the rain, with one report describing vehicles "moving at a snail's pace." The situation is being monitored as the city grapples with the effects of the torrential rainfall.