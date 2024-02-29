What Led To Congress' Disaster In Himachal?: Report Points At 'Amarinder Singh' Link

The 'Royal' Connect

The report suggested that Captain Amarinder Singh who is a member of Patiala's royal family, apparently shared a connection with Vikramaditya Singh, another royal family member who was at the centre of the political slugfest in Himachal Pradesh.

Vikramaditya Singh, the son of former Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh reportedly threatened to submit resignation owing to the ignorance of the Congress party for its MLAs.

Notably, it has come to the fore that there was a 'wedding' connection between the two royal family members. As per reports, Aparajitha Singh, one of Virbhadra Singh's five daughters, has tied the knot to Captain Amarinder Singh's grandson Angad Singh.