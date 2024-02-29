What Led To Congress' Disaster In Himachal?: Report Points At 'Amarinder Singh' Link

Amid the escalating political turmoil in Himachal Pradesh following Congress' defeat in the Rajya Sabha Polls, the 'royal' connection in the state sparked another political controversy in the state, as per a report by India Today.
According to the report, former Congress leader and ex-Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh apparently pulled strings in Himachal Pradesh to ensure BJP's victory.
The 'Royal' Connect
The report suggested that Captain Amarinder Singh who is a member of Patiala's royal family, apparently shared a connection with Vikramaditya Singh, another royal family member who was at the centre of the political slugfest in Himachal Pradesh.
Vikramaditya Singh, the son of former Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh reportedly threatened to submit resignation owing to the ignorance of the Congress party for its MLAs.
Notably, it has come to the fore that there was a 'wedding' connection between the two royal family members. As per reports, Aparajitha Singh, one of Virbhadra Singh's five daughters, has tied the knot to Captain Amarinder Singh's grandson Angad Singh.
Taking cognisance of the closeness between Amarinder Singh and Virbhadra Singh, the former Punjab CM was bestowed with the responsibility to "look over" the entire Himachal Pradesh Rajya Sabha Polls episode.
Back in 2021, Captain Amarinder Singh quit Congress after a journey of more than four decades with the grand old party. The following year, he launched his own party, Punjab Lok Congress (PLC), and later merged it with the BJP before he himself joined the saffron side.