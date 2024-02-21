National

Alliance With Congress Will Happen In UP: SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav

An alliance with the Congress will happen in Uttar Pradesh, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said on Wednesday, days after his party said he would join Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra only if its seat-sharing proposal for the Lok Sabha polls is accepted.

Yadav did not join the yatra in Raebareli on Tuesday.

"Yes, it (alliance) will happen in Uttar Pradesh. It will be announced soon," the Samajwadi Party (SP) chief told reporters in Moradabad when he was asked about a tie-up with the Congress in the state.  

On Monday, the SP had said it offered 17 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh to the Congress.

The SP and the Congress are partners in the INDIA bloc, formed by opposition parties to take on the BJP in the upcoming general elections.

The Yadav-led party had earlier offered 11 seats to the Congress.

