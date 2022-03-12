Saturday, Mar 12, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Alliance Air's Aircraft Overshoots Runway At Jabalpur Airport; DGCA Begins Probe

The Delhi-Jabalpur flight was operated using an ATR-72 aircraft, they mentioned.

Alliance Air's Aircraft Overshoots Runway At Jabalpur Airport; DGCA Begins Probe
Alliance air flight disruption. (Representational image) PTI photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 12 Mar 2022 11:16 pm

An Alliance Air flight from Delhi carrying 55 passengers overshot the runway while landing at the Jabalpur airport on Saturday afternoon, officials of aviation regulator DGCA said.
     

None of the passengers or crew members were injured, they said, adding that the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has started an investigation.
     

The Delhi-Jabalpur flight was operated using an ATR-72 aircraft, they mentioned. It departed from Delhi at around 11.30 AM and landed in Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh around 1.15 PM.
      
There were 55 passengers and five crew members on board and they safely disembarked after the incident without any injuries, they said. The airport at Dumna, where the incident took place, is located around 21 km from Jabalpur city. Airport director Kusum Das told PTI that operations at the airport have been suspended for four to five hours. 

Related stories

'Hunar Haat' Promoting Works Of Artisans: Naqvi

German Open 2022: Lakshya Sen Stuns Olympic Champion Viktor Axelsen En Route To Final

Russian Footholds In Mideast, Africa Raise Threat To NATO

With PTI inputs.

Tags

National Aeroplanes/Flights Domestic Flight Flight Path Flight Disruptions Flight Services Jabalpur Directorate General Of Civil Aviation (DGCA) IRDA/SEBI/DGCA Indian City Indians India New Delhi Delhi Delhi - NCR Jabalpur
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

German Open 2022: Lakshya Sen Stuns Olympic Champion Viktor Axelsen

German Open 2022: Lakshya Sen Stuns Olympic Champion Viktor Axelsen

PIL Filed Against SS Rajamouli’s 'RRR' At Telangana High Court

PIL Filed Against SS Rajamouli’s 'RRR' At Telangana High Court