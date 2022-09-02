Friday, Sep 02, 2022
Allegations Against Murugha Seer 'Serious': Siddaramaiah

The allegations against Chitradurga Muruga Mutt Swamiji is (are) serious. The police should carry out (an) impartial investigation based on the complaint filed by the girls and reveal the truth, Siddaramaiah tweeted.

Updated: 02 Sep 2022 6:37 pm

Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly Siddaramaiah on Friday sought an impartial probe by the police, based on the complaint lodged by victim-girls, in connection with the alleged sexual abuse case against chief pontiff of Murugha Math Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru.

Becoming the first senior leader from the opposition Congress to comment on the case, the former Chief Minister said that the allegations against the seer were "serious" in nature.

"The allegations against Chitradurga Muruga Mutt Swamiji is (are) serious. The police should carry out (an) impartial investigation based on the complaint filed by the girls and reveal the truth," Siddaramaiah tweeted.

The chief pontiff one of the prominent and influential Lingayat seminary in the state, Sharanaru was arrested by police on Thursday night, six days after the case of alleged sexual harassment of two minor girls staying in a hostel run by the math, was filed under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act against him. 

(With PTI Inputs)

