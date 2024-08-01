National

Allahabad High Court Rejects Muslim Party's Objections In Krishna Janmabhoomi Case

The maintainability of suits filed by the deity and Hindu parties had been challenged by the management of Shahi Idgah Masjid on the ground that the suits are barred by the Places of Worship Act, the Limitation Act and the Specific Relief Act.

Allahabad High Court (File photo)
Allahabad High Court (File photo)
info_icon

The Allahabad High Court on Thursday ruled that the trial in 18 cases relating to the Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah dispute in Mathura can continue, dismissing a petition filed by the mosque committee that challenged the maintainability of these suits.

Justice Mayank Kumar Jain had on June 6 reserved his judgment on the plea moved by the Muslim side regarding maintainability of the suits. The court has now fixed August 12 as the date for framing of issues.

Members of a border security force guard a mosque from attack by militant Hindus October 29, 1990 - null
From Gyanvapi To Shahi Idgah, Ongoing Mandir Vs Masjid Disputes In India

BY Outlook Web Desk

Several suits have been filed seeking the "removal" of the Shahi Idgah mosque located adjacent to the Krishna Janmabhoomi temple, with litigants claiming that the Aurangazeb-era mosque was built after the demolition of the temple.

The mosque management committee, in its petition, had challenged these suits. The mosque management committee and the UP Sunni Central Waqf Board argued that the suits were barred under Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act, 1991 that prohibits changing the status of any place of worship from what it was on the days of the country’s Independence.

According to the Muslim side, the suits admit the fact that the mosque in question was built in 1669-70.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Anshuman Gaekwad No More: Cricket Fraternity Remembers Him As 'Thorough Gentleman'
  2. Anshuman Gaekwad Dies: Former India Cricketer, Coach Passes Away After Long Battle With Cancer
  3. India Vs Sri Lanka, 3rd T20I: What Gautam Gambhir Said - Dressing Room Video Revealed
  4. World Championship Of Legends Racks Up 75 Million Unique Viewers In India
  5. IND Vs SL, 3rd T20I: India Thrash Sri Lanka In Super Over, Win Series 3-0 - In Pics
Football News
  1. Paris Olympics 2024, Women's Football Wrap: US, Spain Lead Groups; Brazil's Marta Sent Off In Tears
  2. Jurgen Checks Out? Klopp Drops Retirement Hint
  3. Paris Olympics 2024: Canadian Women's Football Team Advance To Quarter-finals Despite Points Deduction
  4. Serie A: AC Milan Bolster Defence, Sign Strahinja Pavlovic FC Red Bull Salzburg
  5. Emma Hayes' Maintains Unbeaten Start As United States Top Group B At Paris Olympics 2024
Tennis News
  1. Has Nadal Played His Last Match At Roland Garros? Here's What He Said After Paris Olympics Ouster
  2. Paris 2024 Olympics: Coco Gauff Dumped Out Of Women's Doubles A Day After Her Singles Loss
  3. Paris Olympics 2024: Indian Origin Tennis Player Ram With Krajicek Stun Alcaraz-Nadal In QF Game
  4. Paris Olympics: Angelique Kerber Bows Out With Quarter-Final Loss To Zheng Qinwen - Data Debrief
  5. Paris Olympics 2024: Iga Swiatek Edges Into Semi-Finals After Danielle Collins Retirement
Hockey News
  1. India 1-2 Belgium, Paris Olympic Games 2024 Live Score: Dohmen Puts BEL Ahead; IND Eye Equalizer In 4th Quarter
  2. India Vs Belgium, Paris Olympic Games 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs BEL Pool B Match Live On TV And Online
  3. IND Vs BEL Hockey, Paris Olympics 2024: India Face Belgium In Crucial Pool Match - Preview
  4. India Hockey At Paris Olympics: Harmanpreet Singh And Co Qualify For Quarter-Finals - All You Need To Know
  5. IND 2-0 IRL Hockey Highlights, Paris Olympics: India Remain Unbeaten as Harmanpreet's Two Goals And Solid Defence Overpower Ireland

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Weather News LIVE Updates: Over 200 Dead In Wayanad Landslides, Cloudbursts Cause Deaths In Uttarakhand, HP
  2. Allahabad High Court Rejects Muslim Party's Objections In Krishna Janmabhoomi Case
  3. Gurugram Rains: 3 People Electrocuted To Death Near IFFCO Chowk Metro Station
  4. Record Above-Normal Rainfall Likely In Aug, Sept: IMD Amid Rain Fury Across States
  5. 'Goon In CM’s Residence': Supreme Court Raps Bibhav Kumar In Swati Maliwal Assault Case
Entertainment News
  1. 'Citadel: Honey Bunny': Samantha Ruth Prabhu-Varun Dhawan's Spy Series Release Date Announced With An Enthralling Teaser
  2. 'House Of The Dragon 2' Finale Episode Leaks Online Ahead Of Release, HBO Issues Statement
  3. 'Ulajh': CBFC Mutes Abuses And Blurs 'Vulgar' Hand Gesture In Janhvi Kapoor Starrer-Report
  4. Nikkhil Advani Reveals 'Messiah' Salman Khan Offered Him Work After He Cut Ties With Karan Johar
  5. 'Squid Game Season 2' Release Date Announced With An Engaging New Teaser; Final Season Arriving In 2025
US News
  1. Antony Blinken Aims To Ease Anxiety Over US Elections Amid 6-Nation Asia Tour
  2. Top 10 Billionaires In The United States In 2024
  3. Inside GPT-5: What You Need To Know About OpenAI’s Next Big Thing
  4. Boeing Names Robert Ortberg As New CEO Amidst Safety And Financial Struggles
  5. Ballerina Farm Controversy: Why Is Everyone Talking About Hannah Neeleman And Her ‘Tradwife’ Lifestyle?
World News
  1. South Korea Offers Humanitarian Aid To Flood-Hit North Korea
  2. Hamas Military Chief Mohammed Deif Killed In July Strike, Confirms Israel
  3. Antony Blinken Aims To Ease Anxiety Over US Elections Amid 6-Nation Asia Tour
  4. British Journalist Seeking Meeting With Imran Khan Deported From Pakistan
  5. 40,000 Palestinians Killed, Rising Tensions With Iran And No Sign Of Truce | 300 Days Of Israel-Hamas War
Latest Stories
  1. 'Squid Game Season 2' Release Date Announced With An Engaging New Teaser; Final Season Arriving In 2025
  2. Declare Wayanad Landslides ‘Calamity Of Severe Nature’: Shashi Tharoor Writes To Amit Shah
  3. 40,000 Palestinians Killed, Rising Tensions With Iran And No Sign Of Truce | 300 Days Of Israel-Hamas War
  4. Paris Olympics, Men's 50m Rifle 3P Final Highlights: Swapnil Kusale Clinches Historic Bronze
  5. India 1-2 Belgium, Paris Olympic Games 2024 Live Score: Dohmen Puts BEL Ahead; IND Eye Equalizer In 4th Quarter
  6. Paris Olympics Day 6 LIVE: Swapnil Kusale Wins Bronze In Men's 50m Rifle 3P; Lakshya Sen Vs HS Prannoy Round Of 16 Battle Is On
  7. CAT 2024 Registration Live: Check Direct Link, Eligibility Criteria And Other Details Here
  8. Weather News LIVE Updates: Over 200 Dead In Wayanad Landslides, Cloudbursts Cause Deaths In Uttarakhand, HP