National

Allahabad HC Refuses To Quash Charge Sheet Against Man For Mocking Hindu Deity

Justice Prashant Kumar dismissed the petition filed by Owais Khan who had challenged the charge sheet against him. Khan had mocked Lord Shiva in a social media post.

Advertisement

File%20Image
Allahabad HC Refuses To Quash Charge Sheet Against Man For Mocking Hindu Deity Photo: File Image
info_icon

Refusing to quash a charge sheet filed against a man for mocking a Hindu deity on social media, the Allahabad High Court on Friday said freedom of speech is not absolute.

Justice Prashant Kumar dismissed the petition filed by Owais Khan who had challenged the charge sheet against him. Khan had mocked Lord Shiva in a social media post.

The court said such acts not only cause emotional distress but also undermine the foundational values of the country's democratic society. It is incumbent upon the judiciary to send a clear message that such conduct will not be tolerated and will be met with appropriate legal consequences, it said.

Advertisement

"In a democratic society, such as ours, where freedom of speech is held in high regard, it is imperative to understand that this freedom is not absolute. It comes with responsibilities, foremost among them being the obligation to respect the sentiments and beliefs of others.

"The misuse of freedom of speech to denigrate or insult religious beliefs undermines the very fabric of constitutionalism and fundamental human belief upon which our society is built," said the court.

The court said the principle of secularism, enshrined in our Constitution, underscores the importance of fostering an environment of mutual understanding and acceptance among individuals holding diverse beliefs and identities.

Advertisement

The secular fabric of our nation demands individuals to exercise restraint and refrain from actions that may cause harm or offence to any religious community, it said.

"It is the fundamental duty of every citizen... to promote harmony and the spirit of common brotherhood," the court said.

"In a society that values religious pluralism and mutual respect, it is incumbent upon individuals to exercise prudence and refrain from actions that may cause unwarranted offence or hurt the sentiments of others, particularly in matters as sensitive as religious beliefs and practices," it said.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai': Samridhii Shukla Has THIS To Say About Rumours Of Not Getting Along With Shehzada Dhami
  2. Dibakar Banerjee Reveals Why He Cast Fresh Faces For 'LSD 2', Shares Singers Refusing To Sing Due To 'Provocative' Content
  3. Pakistan Vs New Zealand, 2nd T20I, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch PAK Vs NZ Match Online
  4. Ankita Lokhande Reveals Sushant Singh Rajput's Family Is 'Going Through A Lot', Says She Believes He Will Get Justice Soon
  5. Divyanka Tripathi Breaks Two Bones, To Undergo Surgery; Informs Vivek Dahiya
  6. Israel-Iran News: No Immediate Plan For Retaliation, Says Iran; Air India Suspends Flights To Israel
  7. Lok Sabha Election Phase 1 Voting Ends With 60% Polling; Tripura Records Highest Turnout, Bihar Lowest | Updates
  8. Sports Live Updates: UAE To Play Oman In ACC Men's T20I Premier Cup 2024 Final