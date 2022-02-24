Thursday, Feb 24, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Akhilesh Yadav Slams BJP For Selling Out Airports After Promising Commoners Flight Experience

While addressing a public meeting at the Polytechnic College in Handia assembly constituency, Samajwadi Party supremo Akhilesh Yadav alleged that the central government was selling state-owned assets to evade giving reservation to people.

Akhilesh Yadav Slams BJP For Selling Out Airports After Promising Commoners Flight Experience
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 24 Feb 2022 4:22 pm

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday took a dig at the BJP government, saying it had talked about enabling slippers-wearing commoners to travel by planes, but ended up selling airports and airline.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had in the past talked about enabling those who wear ‘hawai chappals’ (rubber slippers) to travel in a ‘hawai jahaaz’ (aircraft).

Addressing a public meeting at the Polytechnic College in Handia assembly constituency, Yadav alleged that the central government was selling state-owned assets to evade giving reservation to people.

Related stories

UP Polls: Akhilesh Yadav Promises 1 Kg 'Ghee', Free Ration To Poor For 5 Years

UP Elections 2022: Samajwadi Party Set To Tie Up With RLD, Seat-Sharing Being Discussed

The BJP government is selling all national assets so that it does not have to give reservation or jobs to people, Yadav said in an apparent reference to Adani Group winning bids for six airports and the sale of loss-making national carrier Air India to Tata Group.

 Attacking the centre on the issue of employment, he alleged that the government has not undertaken any recruitment drive for the Army for the last three years.

For the country’s youth, five years have been spent in waiting to get employed and now they do not want to wait any longer, Yadav said.

In a written reply by minister of state for defence Ajay Bhatt to a question in Rajya Sabha on December 13 last year, there are over 1.22 lakh vacancies in the armed forces.

Yadav also took a swipe at the BJP government in the state over the renaming of Allahabad to Prayagraj, claiming it has become infamous after its rechristening.

Whether it was the Kumbh Covid testing scam, youth being lathi-charged by police or dead bodies floating in the Ganges river during the peak of second Covid pandemic wave, the name has changed but the government has brought shame to the holy city, Yadav said.

While campaigning for SP candidate from Handia Hakim Chandra Bind, he claimed that the BJP leaders and workers have gone numb after the fourth phase of polling for the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls on Wednesday. 

Tags

National Akhilesh Yadav Uttar Pradesh UP Assembly Polls 2022 BJP Airport Samajwadi Party Chief Samajwadi Party Elections 2022
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

55 New COVID-19 Cases In Thane, 3 Deaths

55 New COVID-19 Cases In Thane, 3 Deaths

Mumbai: 22-Year-Old Accident Victim Gets Hand From Brain Dead Gujarat Man

Three New COVID-19 Cases In Andamans, Tally Rises To 10,015

COVID-19: 165 New Cases, 3 Deaths In Punjab

PM Modi Blames Opposition For Seeing Development Works In Ayodhya, Kashi Through Communal Lens

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

This bust of Gangubai is installed inside a room of a building by one of the residents who was connected to her. This bust was brought to its present location when the Gangubai chawl was demolished.

The Matriarch Of Kamathipura

Huge waves hitting the sea wall after Storm Franklin moved in overnight, just days after Storm Eunice destroyed buildings and left over 1 million homes in Britain without power, in Porthcawl, Wales.

Storm Franklin: Heavy Rains And High Winds Swept Across Northern Ireland

Undated image of the 'Museum of the Future' in Dubai, UAE. The museum opened for public on Tuesday.

Dubai Unveils Museum That Envisions World 50 Years From Now

A view of snow draped residential area during snowfall in Srinagar.

Heavy Snowfall Has Thrown Life Out Of Gear In Kashmir

Police stand behind an installation of crosses on which is written

Protesters Hold Placards In Front Of Russian Embassy Amid Ukraine Row

A carnival float depicts Russia's president Vladimir Putin playing with building blocks like the Ukraine to restore the Soviet Union at the presentation of this year's satirical carnival floats for the Rose Monday Parade in Cologne, Germany.

Floats For Cologne Carnival That Will Have 8,000 Spectators