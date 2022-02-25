'Govt Set To Hike Fuel Prices After Elections': Akhilesh Yadav Slams BJP Over Inflation

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Friday attacked the ruling BJP over inflation, saying the government will increase the fuel price once the Assembly elections are over.

Addressing an election meeting in Payagpur Vidhan Sabha constituency for party candidate Mukesh Srivastava, the SP president said the BJP government made diesel and petrol so costly that poor people are unable to drive their vehicles.

"Even farmers are not able to run their tractors. Keep this in mind, newspapers have also started writing that as soon as the elections are over, BJP people will hike the price of petrol to Rs 200 a litre," he said.

The SP president said statements and behaviour of BJP leaders show that they now stooping to violence due to the fear of defeat in the polls.

"The behaviour of BJP people is similar to that of a wrestler who is facing defeat," the SP chief said.

Sounding optimistic, the SP president said the manner in which people are giving their support to his party this time has not been seen before.

"We have hit a double century in the first four phases of the elections and in the fifth one, the BJP will be wiped out," he claimed.

In an apparent swipe at a rally addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi here two days ago, Yadav said the attendance at his party’s event was bigger than that of the PM.

"I had seen on TV and the faces of mediapersons are also telling that this meeting is bigger than the one held yesterday or day before here," he said without taking any name.

Referring to problems faced by farmers, Akhilesh said they have been forced to guard their crops from stray animals in the night.

"Mother cow is hungry and dying. There is no one to take care it," Yadav said, adding that on coming to power, his government will make arrangements for the safety of the cattle.

He also promised to give jobs to people, claiming that the problem of unemployment will end after his party comes to power in the state.

