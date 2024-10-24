Air Quality Worsens Over Delhi-NCR | In Pics

A metro train runs on its track amid smog, in New Delhi.
Pedestrians on Kartavya Path amid smog, in New Delhi.
Commuters on a road amid smog, in New Delhi.
A traffic policeman wearing a face mask regulates vehicular movement as air quality continues to remain poor, in Gurugram.
Visitors at the Akshardham Temple amid air pollution, in New Delhi. The Supreme Court on Wednesday pulled up the Centre for making the environment protection law “toothless”, and said the provision under the CAQM Act which deals with the penalty for stubble burning was not being implemented.
Foreign tourists wearing face masks as air quality continues to remain poor, at Vijay Chowk, in New Delhi.
Vehicles at a traffic signal during the launch of 'Red Light On, Gaadi Off campaign' to curb air pollution, at ITO in New Delhi.
A volunteer presents a flower to a commuter during the launch of 'Red Light On, Gaadi Off campaign' by Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai to curb air pollution, at ITO in New Delhi.
Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai during the launch of 'Red Light On, Gaadi Off campaign' to curb air pollution, at ITO in New Delhi.