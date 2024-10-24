National

Air Quality Worsens Over Delhi-NCR | In Pics

As India approaches the festival of Diwali, smog has once again engulfed the national captial. Thick smoke is seen across Delhi NCR as air quality deteriorates every day.

India Weather gallery: Air pollution in Delhi NCR_ Delhi metro
Delhi Engulfed in Smog Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav

A metro train runs on its track amid smog, in New Delhi.

2/9
India Weather gallery: Air pollution in Delhi NCR_Kartavya Path
Kartavya Path amid smog | Photo: PTI
Pedestrians on Kartavya Path amid smog, in New Delhi.

3/9
India Weather gallery: Air pollution in Delhi NCR_Haze in Delhi
| Photo: PTI
Commuters on a road amid smog, in New Delhi.

4/9
India Weather gallery: Air pollution in Delhi NCR_
Smog in Gurugram | Photo: PTI
A traffic policeman wearing a face mask regulates vehicular movement as air quality continues to remain poor, in Gurugram.

5/9
India Weather gallery: Air pollution in Delhi NCR_
Visitors at the Akshardham Temple amid air pollution | Photo: PTI/Kamal Kishore
Visitors at the Akshardham Temple amid air pollution, in New Delhi. The Supreme Court on Wednesday pulled up the Centre for making the environment protection law “toothless”, and said the provision under the CAQM Act which deals with the penalty for stubble burning was not being implemented.

6/9
India Weather gallery: Air pollution in Delhi NCR_Foreign tourists
Foreign tourists wearing face masks in Delhi | Photo: PTI/Vijay Verma
Foreign tourists wearing face masks as air quality continues to remain poor, at Vijay Chowk, in New Delhi.

7/9
India Weather gallery: Air pollution in Delhi NCR_
Red Light On, Gaadi Off campaign' to curb air pollution in Delhi | Photo: PTI
Vehicles at a traffic signal during the launch of 'Red Light On, Gaadi Off campaign' to curb air pollution, at ITO in New Delhi.

8/9
India Weather gallery: Air pollution in Delhi NCR_ Red Light On, Gaadi Off campaign
Delhi AIr Quality: Launch of 'Red Light On, Gaadi Off campaign in Delhi | Photo: PTI
A volunteer presents a flower to a commuter during the launch of 'Red Light On, Gaadi Off campaign' by Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai to curb air pollution, at ITO in New Delhi.

9/9
India Weather gallery: Air pollution in Delhi NCR_Gopal Rai
Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai during the launch of 'Red Light On, Gaadi Off campaign | Photo: PTI
Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai during the launch of 'Red Light On, Gaadi Off campaign' to curb air pollution, at ITO in New Delhi.

