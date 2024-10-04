National

Agra: Woman Dies Of Heart Attack After Fraudsters' Call Regarding Her Daughter's 'Sex Scandal'

The deceased's son said, "Mother Malti Verma (58) was a government teacher at a Junior High School in Achhnera in Agra. On September 30, she got a Whatsapp call at 12 pm in which they said that her daughter was caught in a sex scandal and began threatening her for the future consequences of revealing her daughter's identity."

A government school teacher in Agra died due to cardiac arrest after she allegedly got a call from cyber fraudsters that her daughter was caught in a sex scandal, her family claimed on Thursday.

On September 30, the fraudsters allegedly threatened the teacher and demanded Rs one lakh to not disclose the matter, the family further said.

Talking to PTI, Deepanshu Rajput, the deceased's son said, "Mother Malti Verma (58) was a government teacher at a Junior High School in Achhnera in Agra. On September 30, she got a Whatsapp call at 12 pm in which they said that her daughter was caught in a sex scandal and began threatening her for the future consequences of revealing her daughter's identity."

The caller posed as police inspector, Rajput added.

"After that, she talked to me over phone and informed me about the call. But when I checked the phone number, I told my mother that it was a fraud call from cyber criminals," he added.

"After that I also talked to my sister and found everything normal. I asked my mother not to worry because she was a victim of cyber fraud, but she could not control her tension and her health deteriorated after that call," he added.

"As she returned home after school, she also complained of chest pain and anxiety. When her health began deteriorating, we took her to a hospital, where doctors declared her dead due to cardiac arrest," he said.

Anandveer Singh, Jagdishpura police station in-charge, told PTI, "We have received a complaint in this case from the family. Action will be taken accordingly."

