Agencies Such As ED, CBI 'Working Under Centre's Pressure', Says Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday targeted the Centre, saying that the central investigating agencies such as Enforcement Directorate and CBI are "working under its pressure".

"Central investigating agencies such as CBI, Enforcement Directorate (ED), and income tax department should do their work impartially. But, they are working under pressure. This is our complaint," Gehlot told reporters here.

When asked about the Supreme Court's recent decision upholding the certain powers of ED, the chief minister said that the apex court pronounced its ruling while taking care of the law.

"However, we are disappointed with it. Not only us, but lakhs of people have objections," he said. The senior Congress leader said that there is a rule of law under the constitution and that democracy should prevail in the country.

Earlier, while addressing an event here, Gehlot said that there is a fight for ideology in democracy, and "we do not have any enmity with anyone".

The chief minister also said that just as the digitization of historical records has been done by the state government, genealogists should adopt innovations in writing. "Technology should be used for the preservation and maintenance of the traditional lineages," he said.

Gehlot said the state government is making plans for the interests of the genealogists. "Soon an office of the Academy of Genealogy Conservation and Promotion will be started in Jaipur. From here, works will be done for the upliftment of the genealogist of the state."

The CM said that so far microfilms of 34 lakh historical records have been made by the state government and microfilms of 25 lakh more records will be made soon.

(With PTI Inputs)