National

After Lodging Complaint Of Stalking Against Lover, Woman Refuses To Pursue Case

The woman, a software engineer from Gotivali Gaon in Navi Mumbai's Rabale, had filed the complaint against the accused, a 30-year-old man hailing from the same village

Representational Image
A 25-year-old Navi Mumbai-based woman, who lodged a complaint against her lover for allegedly stalking her, later refused to take the case forward and sign the FIR | Photo: Representational Image
info_icon

A 25-year-old Navi Mumbai-based woman, who lodged a complaint against her lover for allegedly stalking her, later refused to take the case forward and sign the FIR, an official said on Tuesday.

The woman, a software engineer from Gotivali Gaon in Navi Mumbai's Rabale, had filed the complaint against the accused, a 30-year-old man hailing from the same village.

In her complaint, the woman alleged that the incident occurred around 10.30 pm on June 3. She approached the police, following which she registered a case under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 354D (stalking).

The woman mentioned in her complaint that she was in a relationship with the accused for the last six years. However, she refused to marry him and snapped ties with him. But the accused continued to follow and stalk her.

However, after the registration of the FIR, the victim told the police that she did not have any complaint against the accused. She also refused to sign the FIR copy, the official of Rabale police station said.

In a written supplementary statement to the police, the victim said she filed the complaint due to the pressure by her family members and that she did not have any complaint against the accused. She also refused to take the complaint forward and did not cooperate with the police, he added.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. EC Bypolls Results 2024 LIVE: BJP Wins Gujarat's Porbandar; Cong Leads In 4 Of 6 Himachal Seats
  2. Odisha Assembly Election 2024 Result: BJD's 24-Year Rule Set To End As BJP Crosses Majority | Winners List
  3. Andhra Pradesh Vidhan Sabha Election Result 2024 LIVE: Jagan Reddy May Resign Today As TDP Surges Ahead With 134 Seats
  4. Bypolls Results 2024: BJP Holds Strong In Gujarat, UP; Cong Leads In 4 Out 6 Himachal Seats| FULL LIST
  5. Andhra Pradesh Assembly Election 2024 Results: Full Winners List
Entertainment News
  1. Did You Know? Rajkummar Rao Once Drank Half A Bottle Of Betadine; Janhvi Kapoor Reveals Why
  2. ‘Star Wars: The Acolyte’: 5 Reasons Why You Need To Plunge Yourself Into The Enduring Legacy Of The ‘Star Wars’ Franchise
  3. 'Bridgerton Season 3 Part 2' Trailer Review: Nicola Coughlan's Penelope Struggles To Keep Her Identity Hidden
  4. Amrit Kaur Speaks Up For Palestine In Her Winning Speech At The 2024 Canadian Screen Awards
  5. Lady Gaga Sparks Pregnancy Rumours With A Bump At Her Sister's Wedding, Fans Can't Wait For The Good News
Sports News
  1. IND Vs IRE, ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Gavaskar Picks India's Playing XI, Kohli To Open With...
  2. AFG Vs UGA, ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan Demolish Uganda - Data Debrief
  3. IND Vs IRE, T20 World Cup 2024 Preview: India Face Potential Banana Skin Fixture In Opener
  4. Nepal Vs Netherlands, ICC T20 World Cup 2024, Match 7: Three Key Battles To Watch Out For
  5. India Vs Ireland Live Streaming, ICC T20 World Cup 2024, Match 8: When And Where To Watch
World News
  1. China's Spacecraft Takes Off From Far Side Of Moon To Bring Home First Samples
  2. A Court In PoK Rejects Kashmiri Poet Ahmed Farhad's Bail Plea
  3. Pakistani High Court Orders De-Sealing Of Imran Khan's Party Office In Islamabad
  4. Pakistan: Islamabad Court Orders De-sealing Of Imran Khan’s Party Office
  5. Indian Student Missing In US Located, Safe: Police
Latest Stories
  1. Election Commission Of India Lok Sabha Results: NDA Set For Majority, INDIA Exceeds Expectations
  2. Jammu Kashmir Lok Sabha Election Results LIVE: Omar Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti Both Concede Defeat
  3. UP Lok Sabha Election Results LIVE: INDIA Bloc Shines, Ahead In Over 40 Seats
  4. Odisha Vidhan Sabha Election Result 2024 LIVE: BJP Crosses Majority; Naveen Patnaik Leads In Hinjili, Kantabanji
  5. Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 LIVE: 295 Vs 230, NDA's Majority Reduces In Trends; Pawar Approaches BJP Allies Naidu, Nitish
  6. Andhra Pradesh Vidhan Sabha Election Result 2024 LIVE: Jagan Reddy May Resign Today As TDP Surges Ahead With 134 Seats
  7. Election Results 2024 LIVE: BJP, Congress Tied In Telangana; DMK, Allies Set To Sweep In Tamil Nadu
  8. EC Bypolls Results 2024 LIVE: BJP Wins Gujarat's Porbandar; Cong Leads In 4 Of 6 Himachal Seats