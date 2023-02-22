Wednesday, Feb 22, 2023
Active Covid Cases Rise To 1,935

Active Covid Cases Rise To 1,935

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,52,560, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.  

COVID test in Patna
Fresh Covid cases in India Photo: PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 22 Feb 2023 6:32 pm

India recorded 125 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases increased to 1,935, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday. The death toll stands at 5,30,762 with one death reported by Chandigarh, the data updated at 8 am stated. 

The virus case tally was recorded at 4.46 crore (4,46,85,257) while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.81 per cent, the ministry said. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,52,560, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.  

According to the ministry's website, 220.63 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

