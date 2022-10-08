Saturday, Oct 08, 2022
Active Covid-19 Cases Drop Below 5,000 In Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu has logged 387 fresh Covid-19 cases, pushing its tally in the state to 35,86,218, while the death toll remained unchanged at 38,047 as no new fatalities were reported, the health department said on Friday.

COVID-19 testing
COVID-19 testing Photo: AP/PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 08 Oct 2022 9:49 pm

As many as 482 more people have recovered from the disease in the state, taking their number to 35,43,194 and leaving 4,977 active infections, a medical bulletin said.

Chennai and Chengalpet accounted for the majority of new cases.

The state capital leads among districts with 2,305 active infections and overall 7,91,179 coronavirus cases.

A total of 12,574 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of tests so far to 6,95,18,616, the bulletin said.

(Inputs from PTI)

