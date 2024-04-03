National

AAP's Sanjay Singh Released On Bail From Tihar Jail

AAP's leader Sanjay Singh was released by the authorities on Tuesday from Tihar jail.

PTI
AAP leader Sanjay Singh | Photo: PTI
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh was released on bail from Tihar Jail on Tuesday.

After his release from the jail, Sanjay Singh has said it is not a time for celebration but struggle.

“Not a time for celebration but struggle,” he said, after his release from Tihar jail.

"This is the time to struggle. The biggest leaders of our party (AAP) - Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain - have been kept behind the bars. I am confident that one day the locks of this prison will be broken and they will come out. This is why I want to say that this is not the time to celebrate, this is the time to struggle," he said.

Following his release, Singh received a rousing welcome from party leaders and workers.

