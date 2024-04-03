AAP's leader Sanjay Singh was released by the authorities on Tuesday from Tihar jail.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh was released on bail from Tihar Jail on Tuesday.
After his release from the jail, Sanjay Singh has said it is not a time for celebration but struggle.
"This is the time to struggle. The biggest leaders of our party (AAP) - Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain - have been kept behind the bars. I am confident that one day the locks of this prison will be broken and they will come out. This is why I want to say that this is not the time to celebrate, this is the time to struggle," he said.
Following his release, Singh received a rousing welcome from party leaders and workers.