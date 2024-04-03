Can Sanjay Singh’s Bail Amid Kejriwal’s Arrest Renew Lost Hope For AAP?

Over the past two years, central probe agencies, especially the Enforcement Directorate (ED), have increased their crackdowns against opposition leaders by using extensive powers under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). However, the withdrawal of charges against Singh, a leader they once claimed played a key role in the alleged liquor policy scam, gave AAP leaders new wings to challenge the arrest of other top leaders as being a political tactic ahead of polls. AAP leaders celebrated it as a "big day for democracy in the country", while BJP criticised them saying they were projecting as if the apex court had given him a clean chit in the case.