AAP Will Ensure Sanitation Workers Get Salaries On time, Regularisation Of Contractual Staffers: Sisodia

AAP Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said Monday that if it wins the Delhi civic elections, it will pay sanitation workers on time and regularize contractual employees.

Manish Sisodia campaigns for MCD polls
Manish Sisodia campaigns for MCD polls PTI Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 28 Nov 2022 8:37 pm

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia Monday said the AAP will ensure that salaries of sanitation workers are paid on time and contractual employees are regularised if it wins the Delhi civic polls.

Addressing street meetings in Gokalpur, Rohtas Nagar, and Shahdara Assembly constituencies, he urged people to vote for his party to end the BJP's "misrule" in the MCD.

"If BJP and Congress corporators are elected, they will spend their tenure fighting. To pace up the development work, people must choose the AAP. Only an AAP corporator will get all the work done," Sisodia added.

He alleged that the BJP did not pay the salaries of sanitation workers for months and turned Delhi into a dump yard. 

Many sanitation workers retired but their salaries remained pending, the Delhi deputy chief minister alleged. "But, as soon as Arvind Kejriwal's party comes to power in MCD, salary issues of all sanitation workers will be resolved".

"All sanitation workers will receive their salaries on time and all contractual workers will be made permanent," he added.

The senior AAP leader alleged that the "BJP wants to keep children illiterate". 

"They have problems with the education of poor children too. That's why they did not get the MCD schools repaired and now those are in extremely dilapidated condition," he added. 

