Sunday, Aug 07, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

AAP, Central Government Have Failed People Of Delhi: Mayawati

The governments ruling the national capital have failed to serve Delhiites' interests amidst their fight and furthering of political interests, BSP leader Mayawati said on Sunday. 

undefined
Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 07 Aug 2022 9:29 pm

The governments ruling the national capital have failed to serve Delhiites' interests amidst their fight and furthering of political interests, BSP leader Mayawati said on Sunday. 

In a statement, the Bahujan Samaj Party supremo sought feedback on the work done by the BJP-led central government and AAP-ruled city government from party functionaries of the Delhi unit. 

The party found that despite having the special status of the country's capital, both the governments have a lackadaisical and callous attitude towards the basic needs of the people, it said. 

Delhi also needs freedom from the destructive and divisive political game of bulldozers, the former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh said.

(Inputs from PTI)

Related stories

Mayawati Announces Support To NDA's Vice Presidential Candidate Jagdeep Dhankhar

Efforts On To Save Big Fishes: Mayawati On Transfer Controversy In UP

Mayawati Alleges BJP Confusing People With Population Issue, Terms It Deviation From Real Issues

Tags

National Callous Attitude Towards The Basic Needs Of The People Delhiites' Interests BSP Leader Mayawati BJP-led Central Government Political Interests Bahujan Samaj Party Supremo Former Chief Minister Of Uttar Pradesh
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

CWG 2022: India Men's Hockey In Semis

CWG 2022: India Men's Hockey In Semis

India At Commonwealth Games 2022: Lakshya Sen, PV Sindhu, Kidmabi Srikanth Enter Semis - In Pics

India At Commonwealth Games 2022: Lakshya Sen, PV Sindhu, Kidmabi Srikanth Enter Semis - In Pics