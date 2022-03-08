Aaditya Thackeray's Close Links Face Raids By I-T Department In Maharashtra

The Income Tax Department on Tuesday conducted a series of raids at the premises of people closely linked with Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray. Following the raids, the Shiv Sena accused the I-T Centre of selectively targeting opposition-ruled Bengal and Maharashtra and Thackeray said that a similar situation "happened in Bengal, Andhra Pradesh and now if elections are to be held in Maharashtra, it is happening here too".

According to reports, raids were conducted at the house of Shiv Sena office-bearer and Shirdi Trust member Rahul Kanal, who is considered close to Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray. The I-T also searched locations of cable operators Sadanand Kadam and Bajrang Kharmate, who are allegedly linked to Shiv Sena Minister Anil Parab.

Senior Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut has alleged that unless the BMC elections are held, the I-T will continue with their raids and most of these are happening in Maharashtra.

"Why are people being targeted only in Maharashtra and West Bengal? Only Shiv Sena and Trinamool Congress are being raided. The government is doing this to create pressure so that the state governments can be toppled," Mr Raut said to the media.

He further said that despite the Maharashtra government sending a list of 50 names to the I-T Department and Enforcement Directorate, no actions have been taken so far.