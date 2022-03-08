Tuesday, Mar 08, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Aaditya Thackeray's Close Links Face Raids By I-T Department In Maharashtra

According to reports, raids were conducted at the house of Shiv Sena office-bearer and Shirdi Trust member Rahul Kanal, who is considered close to Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray.

Aaditya Thackeray's Close Links Face Raids By I-T Department In Maharashtra
Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray. PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 08 Mar 2022 7:42 pm

The Income Tax Department on Tuesday conducted a series of raids at the premises of people closely linked with Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray. Following the raids, the Shiv Sena accused the I-T  Centre of selectively targeting opposition-ruled Bengal and Maharashtra and Thackeray said that a similar situation "happened in Bengal, Andhra Pradesh and now if elections are to be held in Maharashtra, it is happening here too".

According to reports, raids were conducted at the house of Shiv Sena office-bearer and Shirdi Trust member Rahul Kanal, who is considered close to Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray. The I-T also searched locations of cable operators Sadanand Kadam and Bajrang Kharmate, who are allegedly linked to Shiv Sena Minister Anil Parab.

Related stories

IT Companies In Russia To Be Exempt From Income Tax For 3 Years: PM Mishustin

Income Tax Department Cautions Against Fraudulent Job Offers

Income Tax  Department Raids Former NSE MD Chitra Ramkrishna

Senior Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut has alleged that unless the BMC elections are held, the I-T will continue with their raids and most of these are happening in Maharashtra. 

"Why are people being targeted only in Maharashtra and West Bengal? Only Shiv Sena and Trinamool Congress are being raided. The government is doing this to create pressure so that the state governments can be toppled," Mr Raut said to the media. 

He further said that despite the Maharashtra government sending a list of 50 names to the I-T Department and Enforcement Directorate, no actions have been taken so far. 

Tags

National Aaditya Thackeray Maharashtra Mumbai Police Mumbai City Raids Income Tax Department Shiv Sena Income Tax
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Shane Warne Death: Cricket Legend's Room Had Blood Stains - Thai Police

Shane Warne Death: Cricket Legend's Room Had Blood Stains - Thai Police

Assembly Election 2022: Satta Bazaar Goes With BJP But With Lower Margins

Assembly Election 2022: Satta Bazaar Goes With BJP But With Lower Margins