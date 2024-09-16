The states demand that the 16th Finance Commission correct the errors and take steps to increase the tax devolution to states to 49-50%. All the southern states collectively share the concern that a share less than this would further worsen the fiscal situation of the states. “We demand equity, though not equality; some States get ₹300 for every ₹100 they pay, and we are fine with that. We agree with the idea of uplifting weaker States. But our only demand is that we deserve more than what we get. Now Karnataka gets only ₹12 to ₹15 for every ₹100 paid to the Union Government. We deserve to get at least ₹25 back from every ₹100 we pay,” said Gowda, the Karnataka Revenue Minister.