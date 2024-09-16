Squeezing The Fiscal Space

There is yet another common cause that can rally all the states together. It has become customary for FCs to suggest ‘sound’ fiscal measures to achieve fiscal consolidation for the states. It was generally feared that the 15th FC would be used as an instrument to coerce the states to accept the recommendations of FRBM Review Committee, whose Chairman N.K. Singh was also the Chairman of the FC. The FRBM Review Committee had recommended a ceiling of 60 per cent of combined debt to GDP ratio of the Centre and states, with 40 per cent limit for the Centre and 20 per cent for the state governments. The fiscal deficit targets recommended for the Centre and states were 2.5 and 1.7 per cent of GDP instead of the current 3 per cent.